15 Ways To Use Pumpkin Spice In Savory Dishes

Classically, we use pumpkin spice in sweet foods. Pumpkin spiced lattes, pumpkin spiced muffin donuts, autumn spiced biscotti, pumpkin pancakes ... the list goes on and on. However, a standard pumpkin spice mix can be used to warm up many savory dishes, too. The mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cloves can bring spice, life, and depth to your rubs, pasta dishes, and beyond. Even a pumpkin spice mix, including sugar, can be used to balance a strong umami flavor or bring duality to a spicy or savory recipe. However, the standard mix of spices (sans sugar) pairs well with meats, vegetables, cheeses, and grains alike, so it's no surprise that you might find them in your dinner instead of dessert. These ways to use pumpkin spice in savory dishes will help bring that "Gilmore Girls," red flannel, hot cider vibe into almost any recipe.

As a Vermonter gone Mainer, I've spent my life in the Pumpkin Spice Belt (also known as New England). Even before the first maple leaf changes colors, folks are sprinting to get their hands on a nice hot pumpkin-spiced latte. However, you don't see too many pumpkin-spiced savory dishes, and that's an atrocity. It's time you stepped outside of your comfort zone and brought the warming flavors of autumn to your main course, and as a recipe designer and chef, I'm going to help you get there.