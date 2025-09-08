15 Ways To Use Pumpkin Spice In Savory Dishes
Classically, we use pumpkin spice in sweet foods. Pumpkin spiced lattes, pumpkin spiced muffin donuts, autumn spiced biscotti, pumpkin pancakes ... the list goes on and on. However, a standard pumpkin spice mix can be used to warm up many savory dishes, too. The mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cloves can bring spice, life, and depth to your rubs, pasta dishes, and beyond. Even a pumpkin spice mix, including sugar, can be used to balance a strong umami flavor or bring duality to a spicy or savory recipe. However, the standard mix of spices (sans sugar) pairs well with meats, vegetables, cheeses, and grains alike, so it's no surprise that you might find them in your dinner instead of dessert. These ways to use pumpkin spice in savory dishes will help bring that "Gilmore Girls," red flannel, hot cider vibe into almost any recipe.
As a Vermonter gone Mainer, I've spent my life in the Pumpkin Spice Belt (also known as New England). Even before the first maple leaf changes colors, folks are sprinting to get their hands on a nice hot pumpkin-spiced latte. However, you don't see too many pumpkin-spiced savory dishes, and that's an atrocity. It's time you stepped outside of your comfort zone and brought the warming flavors of autumn to your main course, and as a recipe designer and chef, I'm going to help you get there.
Stir into soups
We know that pumpkin spice works beautifully with pumpkin; the name for it is a dead giveaway. So it's no surprise that pumpkin spice should be considered to add extra flavor to your creamy pumpkin bisque. In addition, any vegetables that are pumpkin-like, like winter squash or sweet potatoes, pair well with the spice mix. Many of the spices associated with pumpkin spice reflect those in curries, which are also spicy, sweet, and warming. Therefore, when making a curried pumpkin soup or any other soup that includes curry, for that matter, pumpkin spice should be considered.
I recommend toasting the spices when you're cooking your onions, right before you add garlic, ginger, or any other aromatics. Your kitchen will smell incredible, and the spices will blossom, intensifying their impact on the taste buds. Because the spices in the mix are fairly intense, consider starting with less than you think you might need and bumping up the quantity if needed. Remember, as spices cook and as food sits, the spices continue to intensify.
Sprinkle over root vegetables
Early spring and late fall are often dedicated to root vegetables. They grow in colder, more rugged conditions than delicate vegetables like tomatoes or lettuce. And, they are fairly easy to grow and inexpensive to buy. Luckily, they are loaded with nutrients and flavor, and can be featured in a variety of recipes. The simplest way to enjoy a root vegetable is to oil and roast it. Use your air fryer if you wish, but be sure to include some salt, pepper, and even consider some pumpkin spice.
Root veggies, similar to pumpkins, are sweet, robust, and earthy. This is why they are a match made in heaven with pumpkin spice mix. The ginger and cinnamon can bring a little kick of spice to activate the taste buds, while the allspice, cloves, and nutmeg offer warmth and depth. If you want to play up on the sweet and savory duality, add a little miso to your olive oil before roasting the root vegetables in the oven for a stronger umami.
Mix into dry rubs
Love a good dry rub? I've always been more of a sauce girl, but recently, why not both? As long as you're not overpowering your protein with flavor, then you can certainly use both a dry rub and a sauce. But if you're going for a straightforward dry rub, consider adding pumpkin spice into the mix. You can even consider using a spice mix that contains a little sugar for this suggestion, as a hint of sweetness can help bring out the caramelized meat flavor of your protein.
For pork or poultry, start with freshly ground pumpkin spice mix, add garlic and onion powder, then include salt, brown sugar, and freshly cracked black pepper. If you want to include an extra kick, consider some red pepper flakes to balance the sweetness. Additional considerations could include espresso powder, smoked paprika, and chili powder for added smokiness. I like to play up the smokiness by using smoking wood chips on the grill, particularly applewood chips, to stick with your fall-time theme.
Fold into risotto
Cheese pairs with everything. Mix it with fruit, bread, meat, vegetables, nuts ... you name it. Cheese can certainly pair with pumpkin spice. In fact, quite a few cheese varieties play very nicely with the aromatic mix, so it's no wonder that your cheesy dishes will too. A creamy risotto, for instance, is a great example of a fairly basic dish that can go in a variety of directions based on the spices and herbs added. Consider making a fall-time classic autumn harvest pumpkin risotto recipe.
Include ingredients like sage, pancetta, roasted nuts, and of course, a dash of pumpkin spice. Freshly grated parmesan is a must, and gobs of butter and olive oil make it all the more creamy. To make the risotto even creamier to balance the intensity of the spice, I like to add a little mascarpone, although the majority of the silky texture comes from the mantecatura technique used during the cooking process. Use roasted pumpkin and crispy fried sage to doll up your risotto dish, and balance the spicy notes.
Season glazed salmon
Although seafood and pumpkin don't seem like a match made in heaven, it's important to remember that the pumpkin spice mix doesn't actually contain any pumpkin. The seasonal spice mix also doesn't technically contain any autumn-only spices, but the association is strong. Salmon is one of those seafood items that isn't quite as delicate and mild as its friends, and is a bit stronger and meatier. This is why it can be paired with an intense teriyaki sauce, pomegranate glaze, and honey dijon. Well, a touch of pumpkin spice seasoning can work beautifully if combined with the correct ingredients, doused over your tender salmon fillet.
To make this warming and spicy glaze, mix your pumpkin spice with olive oil, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, garlic, and salt or miso. Black pepper can reflect the heat of the cinnamon and ginger. You could also consider adding a small amount of pumpkin spice mix into a fall-themed salmon recipe, like a glazed salmon with cranberry balsamic compote.
Melt into marinades
The trick to a good marinade is to balance the acidic with sweet, and include some umami, a touch of heat, and an oily fat. The acid is important, as it not only elevates the flavor but also helps to tenderize the meat. Personally, I never skimp on the garlic and believe onion powder helps to round the flavor of the marinade. So, with all that said, there is more than just pumpkin spice to think about when creating the perfect marinade.
When working with pumpkin spice, consider using apple cider vinegar as your acid. As we know, apples and pumpkins dominate fall and often find themselves in the same social circles. Miso and soy sauce can both work well with pumpkin spice, but I find that miso has a lighter flavor and denser mouthfeel that's pleasing when coupled with such an intense spice mix. Garlic and ginger are BFFs, so it's only natural that you'd add quite a bit, and maple syrup is the perfect sweetener to elevate the seasonal spice. If you're a beginner, learn how to marinate your proteins properly, and use this mix on chicken, pork, salmon, or even tofu.
Flavor curry
I find that cuisine developed in the United States, or even England, for that matter, tends to be a bit bland. Don't get me wrong, I love to fully taste a freshly grown tomato, or a ripe zucchini that's just been picked. But for most of our meals, salt and pepper seem to be not only the go-to spices, but some of the only spices used. When you look at East African, Indian, or Jamaican cuisine, it's all about the spices, and you'll rarely find them lacking. Curry is one of my favorite dishes for that very reason, and you may be surprised to learn that many of the spices in pumpkin spice mix make appearances in curries from around the world.
An easy way to incorporate pumpkin spice mix into your curry is by using diced pumpkin alongside it. Try a silky pumpkin tofu curry recipe, and use pumpkin spice with the cumin, chili, and other spices present. Start with just a dash, and increase it based on your preferences. Pumpkin, called kaddu or gummadikaya, is a classic ingredient in Indian cuisine. However, you could also incorporate sweet potato or other similar vegetables in its place, along with a protein of your choice.
Sprinkle onto popcorn
I don't know about you, but I am regularly looking for ways to flavor popcorn. The neon yellow butter from the movie theater just doesn't cut it for me. There are so many options when it comes to dipping sauces for pizza crust or ways to spice up your fries. But popcorn seems to be served plain all too often. Let's team up and put an end to that. Pumpkin spice is a fantastic option to spice up your late-night movie-watching snacks. But there is a wrong way and a right way to apply seasoning to popcorn.
Firstly, if you're using pumpkin spice, feel free to use the kind with or without sugar, depending on whether you enjoy that salty-sweet combination. Add a sprinkle of salt as well, but to ensure that your spices are sticking nicely, you'll need the help of some liquid and a spray bottle. To prevent popcorn from getting soggy from globs of melted butter or drizzled oil, spray it on instead. Use oil or melted butter for a heavier, richer flavor before tossing in your pumpkin spice. Alternatively, try just using a touch of water or vinegar for a lighter mouthfeel.
Including in chili
When we think of chili, we think of three things: hearty, spicy, and warming. Even though there are endless varieties of chili out there, these three seem to stand true to each variation. White chili, lentil chili, chicken chili ... the list goes on and on. When working with a darker chili, like a tomato-based beef or black bean chili, consider using some pumpkin spice mix to play up the warming effect of the recipe.
My personal favorite is a tomato and onion-dense sweet potato chili. I like to intensify it with ingredients like unsweetened cocoa powder, freshly minced garlic, black beans, miso paste, maple syrup, and tamari. The longer you cook it, the sweeter and denser it becomes. When it comes to spices, it's important to go heavy, especially with chili spice. Cumin is another classic, but consider sprinkling in some ultra-warming pumpkin spice mix. This will add a familiar spicy sweetness and give your chili an even more aromatic effect. The allspice especially helps to increase the peppery sweetness of the dish.
Layer into potato au gratin
While pumpkin spice mix does well in flavoring dense, flavorful, and meaty dishes, it can also complement a lighter cheese-based dish. It's important to consider quantity when adding such an intense spice mix to a more mellow dish, like potato gratin. When creating similar dishes, especially those with a creamy cheese sauce, I like to include white pepper and a small pinch of nutmeg. The warm, nutty flavor combination complements the cream and cheese, and the pumpkin spice mix carries out a similar task.
First, start with your base recipe. I like a potato au gratin with gruyere, but as a Vermonter, wouldn't turn up my nose to a version featuring some sharp aged cheddar along with a softer, mellow cheese. Then, when you're making the cream sauce, add just a dash of unsweetened pumpkin spice mix. The value of the mix here is to add an undertone of warmth and spice, not to flavor the recipe like pumpkin spice. However, if you'd like to feature it in a stronger capacity, consider a sweet potato au gratin.
Flavor barbecue sauce
Why make a boring barbecue sauce? There are endless options out there to skew the flavor, like including crushed pineapple, blueberry juice, apple cider, or even pumpkin spice. There is something so mouthwatering about the intensity of barbecue sauce that sets it apart from its basic cousin, ketchup. Much of that has to do with seasonings. Typically, cumin, chili pepper, chipotle or other hot peppers, garlic and onion powder, paprika, salt and pepper, and celery seeds make an appearance. But in a more complex sauce, I've seen ingredients like allspice, ginger, and cloves used to enhance the flavor.
Well, when considering ways to elevate your homemade barbecue sauce, reach for that pumpkin spice mix. It couples well with any spicy peppers and adds a level of sweetness without providing any sugar. Pumpkin spice mix plays beautifully with the umami-rich tomatoes and is enhanced with the sharp vinegars. Use apple cider vinegar or apple cider in the sauce to create a new fall-time classic for your grilled ribs.
Upgrade mac and cheese
Although I love mac and cheese, it can get so redundant. And every parent knows that it's actually pretty easy to sneak vegetables into even a basic box of Annie's. But as adults, we don't need to hide the fact that we are including vegetables in our pasta dishes, and instead celebrate a red wine-soaked mushroom or shredded zucchini. This fall, try roasting and blending pumpkin to add to your mac and cheese. The result adds density, sweetness, and matches the starch deliciousness of the dish.
Along with adding pumpkin, consider a splash of pumpkin spice. Yes, I know this sounds a bit overpowering for such a basic, straightforward classic, but the truth is that it's all about how you add it. A small pinch, almost undetectable to the taste buds, is the perfect amount. So, what's the point if you can't taste it? The point is creating an undertone of flavor that enhances the overall mood of the dish, without being a distinguishable ingredient. It's similar to adding a dash of maple syrup or vinegar to your soup. It helps round the flavor without making it detectably sweet or tangy. Just a pinch or a dash of pumpkin spice in your mac will get the job done.
Spice up roasted winter squash
It's wild how there are so many varieties of winter squash out there, but we limit ourselves to acorn, butternut, and spaghetti squash. In my personal opinion, the uglier the outside, the tastier the inside. Have you ever tried a kobocha squash or Blue Hubbard? Once the gourds start coming into season, it's time to use them in everything from tacos to pasta to pizza to soup to salad.
One of the best and most classic ways to season roasted squash is with some pumpkin spice seasoning, garlic powder, salt, olive oil, and maple syrup. It's easy to whip up, and it will add incredible notes of flavor to your sweet and starchy winter vegetables. Maple-roasted butternut squash is a classic, but can be elevated with just a dash of pumpkin spice rub. It adds spice, warmth, and draws a strong association to autumn. Not to mention the aromatic aspect of the seasonings will have your kitchen smelling seasonal as heck, no scented candles needed.
Make a seasonal salad dressing
We are all over adding apples, cranberries, pecans, and root vegetables to our fall salads, but what about the dressing? Classically, thyme, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, and balsamic dominate the autumn dressing scene. And although these oldies are gold, it's time we used more herbs and spices in our salads. Fresh herbs can be mixed in with the lettuce, but instead of seasoning your salads with granulated spices, try mixing them into the dressing for a more pleasing texture.
A little pumpkin spice seasoning, along with maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, miso, and garlic, is a simple way to create a rounded and flavorful dressing. Drizzle it over your dark leafy greens like arugula or massaged kale, along with hearty ingredients like walnuts, pecans, or toasted pepitas. Add fruit for balance; apples tend to elevate a harvest salad, and don't forget about your crumbled goat cheese to tie it all together. Other hot ingredients like caramelized onions and mushrooms can make for a wonderful fall harvest salad.
Stuff into ravioli
Last autumn, I had my first-ever ground pepita-stuffed ravioli, and I was hooked. Since then, I've experimented with stuffing other ground nuts and seeds into ravioli, all with a similar dense and meaty result. Of course, choosing a silky cheese like ricotta or a tofu ricotta ties it all together, and you'll need a sauce or drizzle to bring the flavor. There are two expert ways you can consider using pumpkin spice seasoning in your ravioli, and both are fall-time winners. The first is to mix the seasoning into the ricotta or ground nuts that you're stuffing into the ravioli.
This should be a subtle kick of pumpkin spice to warm the filling. This technique works well with a cheesy pumpkin ravioli. The other is to incorporate it into the sauce. If you're using a cheese-based sauce, use just a small amount, but my favorite application uses a bit more intensity. I like to create a balsamic reduction and add my pumpkin spice right into the vinegar. This can be drizzled over ravioli with a white or butter-based sauce, adorned with nuts, dried fruits, and butter-fried sage.