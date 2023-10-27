Pumpkin Spice Latte Muffin Donuts Recipe

When you hear the phrase "pumpkin spice latte muffin donut," you may feel excited, overwhelmed, and a bit confused, not to mention hungry and thirsty. How do all those things exist in one creation? Don't worry, this isn't a hybrid treat aspiring to be the next cronut or anything like that. Ultimately, these are donuts (though they don't have holes), they're just made using a muffin tin. They do, however, taste like a pumpkin spice latte, thanks to the triple threat of pumpkin purée, pumpkin spice seasoning, and a coffee-infused icing.

This recipe, developer Kara Barrett explains, is "definitely striving to get that wonderful cakey donut texture." Intimidated? Don't be: "The muffin tin just makes it an easy way to whip up a batch. Donuts can feel like a project but these are a breeze," she adds. Plus, of course, they go great with coffee and take less than an hour from start to finish. These treats will surely be the highlight of your fall mornings.