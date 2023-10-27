Pumpkin Spice Latte Muffin Donuts Recipe
When you hear the phrase "pumpkin spice latte muffin donut," you may feel excited, overwhelmed, and a bit confused, not to mention hungry and thirsty. How do all those things exist in one creation? Don't worry, this isn't a hybrid treat aspiring to be the next cronut or anything like that. Ultimately, these are donuts (though they don't have holes), they're just made using a muffin tin. They do, however, taste like a pumpkin spice latte, thanks to the triple threat of pumpkin purée, pumpkin spice seasoning, and a coffee-infused icing.
This recipe, developer Kara Barrett explains, is "definitely striving to get that wonderful cakey donut texture." Intimidated? Don't be: "The muffin tin just makes it an easy way to whip up a batch. Donuts can feel like a project but these are a breeze," she adds. Plus, of course, they go great with coffee and take less than an hour from start to finish. These treats will surely be the highlight of your fall mornings.
Assemble your ingredients for pumpkin spice latte muffin donuts
For this recipe, you'll need pumpkin purée and pumpkin spice blend (or make your own pumpkin pie spice, if you prefer), plus flour, sugar, baking powder, sea salt, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, and an egg. To make the icing, you'll also need milk, powdered sugar, and either espresso powder or coffee that's been very finely ground.
Step 1: Begin the muffin batter
In a bowl, combine and whisk dry ingredients.
Step 2: Prep your wet ingredients
In a bowl, whisk wet ingredients.
Step 3: Finish mixing up the muffin batter
Gently combine wet and dry ingredients until flour is incorporated.
Step 4: Fill the muffin tin
In a lightly greased muffin tin, use a ¼ cup or ice cream scooper to add dough.
Step 5: Bake the muffins
Bake in a preheated oven at 375 F for 20 minutes.
Step 6: Start the icing
While the muffin donuts are baking, prepare the icing. In a bowl, combine powdered sugar, coffee or espresso powder, and milk.
Step 7: Finish the icing
Whisk until a pourable but thick icing is formed.
Step 8: Ice and serve your pumpkin spice latte muffin donuts
When muffin tin donuts are cooled, dip tops into icing and allow to set before serving.
Can you make any component of this muffin donut recipe in advance?
We get it, you're busy. This recipe is quite quick to put together, which is always nice, but sometimes even quick recipes can be tough to take on when you're particularly pressed for time. That's why it can be helpful to make one component of a recipe ahead of time when you have a free moment, and then get to the rest later.
"It comes together quickly so no need [to make multiple components in advance], but you could make the icing ahead of time," Barrett explains. "Revive it from the fridge with some whisking and let it warm up a bit," then dip your pumpkin spice latte muffin donuts in the icing as you usually would. And if you sneak a couple tastes of that sweet coffee icing while you're waiting for the chance to make the actual donuts, don't worry, we won't judge you.
How long do leftover muffin donuts keep and what's the best way to store them?
These pumpkin spice latte muffin donuts are undoubtedly delicious, especially for fans of autumnal flavors, but this recipe makes 12 of them, and one person can only eat so many. If you do end up with extra, storing them is quite easy. "Wrap them well and store them in the fridge for a few days," Barrett says. If you know you're not going to finish them all by then (or if you want to give your future self a very tasty surprise), she says you can also "freeze them for a month and enjoy on cold mornings after warming them back up," which you can do in the oven, toaster oven, or microwave. You're welcome to eat these however you like, but Barrett says she "like[s] them warm from the oven." Who can argue with that?
- For the muffin donuts
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice
- 1 cup pumpkin purée
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- For the icing
- 1 ⅓ cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon finely ground coffee or espresso powder
- 3 tablespoons milk
- In a bowl, combine and whisk dry ingredients.
- In a bowl, whisk wet ingredients.
- Gently combine wet and dry ingredients until flour is incorporated.
- In a lightly greased muffin tin, use a ¼ cup or ice cream scooper to add dough.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.
- While the muffin donuts are baking, prepare the icing.
- In a bowl, combine powdered sugar, coffee or espresso powder, and milk.
- Whisk until a pourable but thick icing is formed.
- When muffin tins donuts are cooled, dip tops into icing and allow to set before serving.