How To Get Seasoning To Stick To Popcorn Without Making It Soggy
Although movie theater concessions are always shockingly overpriced, that doesn't have to stop you from enjoying your favorite snacks at home. A sumptuous bowl of popcorn may be prepared as a quick treat, sustenance for your next movie night, or as part of your game-day party offerings. Choosing from a number of different seasonings to toss with your popcorn will amp up your food with even more flavor. But, to ensure your snack is fully coated with seasonings and stays nice and crisp, spritz the popcorn with either water, vinegar, or any other complementary liquid to provide something for the seasonings to stick to.
Rather than making your popcorn soggy by drenching it with too much liquid like butter or oil, or risking all the seasonings dropping to the bottom of the bowl on dry corn, a fine mist provides the perfect coating to adhere powdered seasoning to your popcorn. In fact, this is the optimal choice if you're planning on adding seasoning packets to your popcorn for a more satisfying snack.
Start with a clean spray bottle or mister and fill it with the liquid of your choosing. Vinegar or water gives a lighter touch to thoroughly coat your popcorn, while butter or oil will give it a more old-fashioned movie theater flavor. This would also work with a cooking spray such as Pompeian 100% Avocado Oil Cooking Spray. From there, it's simply a matter of choosing your favorite seasonings.
More seasoning tips for perfect popcorn
Depending on your taste preferences, you can choose from a number of different types of popcorn and recipes. Whether you pop yours in the microwave, on the stovetop, or buy a bag of pre-popped popcorn such as Whole Foods Organic Classic Salted Popcorn, this tip works wonders to prevent soggy popcorn and keep your tasty seasonings perfectly stuck on for snacking. These flavor combinations can range from savory to sweet and everything in between.
If you want to add some extra tangy taste to your popcorn, try making an easy lemon pepper seasoning using just the three ingredients of fresh lemon zest, salt, and pepper. Pair this with a bowl of freshly popped corn that's been lightly coated in a zingy spritz of apple cider vinegar for the ultimate indulgence. For even more savory flavor, start with a spray coating of tallow, like South Chicago Packing Wagyu Beef Tallow Spray, and shake on a steak seasoning blend or a hearty sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.
On the sweeter side, you can also prepare a sweet cinnamon topping for your popcorn. Spray a bit of melted coconut oil or another neutral oil or water over your popcorn before tossing it with the warming spices. Let your imagination run wild with all the different pairings for misted liquid and seasoning blends to upgrade your bowl of popcorn to new heights of great taste.