Why Movie Theater Concessions Are Always Shockingly Overpriced

A night out at the movies can be quite a treat. Checking out the latest flicks on the big screen and indulging in your favorite foods (and classic movie theater candies) are all part of the fun of the communal viewing experience. Of course, when you find yourself having to make concessions for concession stand prices, the sticker shock alone can sometimes sour consumers. Take it from this former concessionaire, I've seen both sides of the snack stand and can speak to at least some of the impetus behind the inflated prices of movie theater concessions.

For one, movie theaters don't typically turn a major profit from ticket sales. The majority of money made from selling tickets goes back to the studios, leaving the theaters at a loss. To keep up operations and continue bringing fans the latest and greatest in film, movie theaters sell concessions at a high markup. This, coupled with inflation, has created a surge in both ticket and snack prices, especially as of late.

From personal experience, I can say that theater rules are fairly strict with regard to not allowing moviegoers to bring in outside food in an effort to keep snack sales in-house. Furthermore, employees are not only encouraged but, in most cases, required to upsell patrons to larger sizes to increase profit margins. Though the entire practice seems an exercise in futility and greed, it's nonetheless standard procedure across the board for almost all popular movie chains.