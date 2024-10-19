How To Make A Sweet Cinnamon Topping For Your Popcorn

Whether you're hunkering down for a movie marathon or looking for an everyday snack, popcorn is an excellent choice for its versatility. You can keep it light and air-popped or load it up with butter and any of your favorite popcorn seasonings. Although popcorn seasonings typically tend towards savory, you can just as easily add a little cinnamon sugar to your bowl for a dessert-inspired take on a classic nosh.

Tossing your popcorn with cinnamon and sugar is the ultimate sweet topping that plays on the natural sweetness of corn and enhances the overall taste with the warmth and spice of cinnamon. There are a few different variations you can try with sweet cinnamon popcorn ranging from super simple to a bit more elevated. From the type of binder you use to adhere the seasoning mix to your popcorn to whatever other spices you decide to sprinkle in, the choice is yours to fully customize your snack time.