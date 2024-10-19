How To Make A Sweet Cinnamon Topping For Your Popcorn
Whether you're hunkering down for a movie marathon or looking for an everyday snack, popcorn is an excellent choice for its versatility. You can keep it light and air-popped or load it up with butter and any of your favorite popcorn seasonings. Although popcorn seasonings typically tend towards savory, you can just as easily add a little cinnamon sugar to your bowl for a dessert-inspired take on a classic nosh.
Tossing your popcorn with cinnamon and sugar is the ultimate sweet topping that plays on the natural sweetness of corn and enhances the overall taste with the warmth and spice of cinnamon. There are a few different variations you can try with sweet cinnamon popcorn ranging from super simple to a bit more elevated. From the type of binder you use to adhere the seasoning mix to your popcorn to whatever other spices you decide to sprinkle in, the choice is yours to fully customize your snack time.
Tips for delicious cinnamon sugar popcorn
When making a batch of sweet popcorn, the best place to start is understanding the ideal ratio for perfectly balanced cinnamon sugar. One-part cinnamon to four-parts sugar is the generally accepted ratio; however, you can moderate this based on personal preference. For an extra spicy kick, mix a dash of smoked paprika such as McCormick Smoked Paprika from Amazon into your cinnamon sugar before sprinkling it on your popcorn. If you prefer a pre-mixed cinnamon spice blend, try adding seasoning packets to your popcorn for a more satisfying snack. For something more autumnal, add a hint of clove and ginger or a bit of pumpkin pie spice into the mix.
As far as sprinkling, it's also vital to select the right kind of binder to ensure an ideal coating of cinnamon spices on your popcorn. Ghee and coconut oil are ideal for a binder that melts easily as you toss your popcorn. The coconut oil will provide a hint of sweetness as well, which will enhance the cinnamon sugar taste. Of course, there's nothing like a classic topping of old-fashioned melted butter. Any way you choose to sweeten up your popcorn, it's sure to be your new go-to snack.