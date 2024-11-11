You're Only One Canned Ingredient Away From Gooey Pumpkin Mac And Cheese

It's hard to resist a platter of warm, gooey macaroni and cheese — especially when it's piled high with a crunchy topping, like it is in our simple mac and cheese recipe. But no matter how warming and filling this dish can be, we can't help but admit that it has a tendency to taste a bit boring and rudimentary sometimes. Luckily, there are tons of tasty additions that you can mix into your mac and cheese – but there's one that stands above the rest. Pumpkin puree is the simple ingredient that will add a delectable fall twist to your mac and cheese recipe.

Its flavor is subtly sweet, which is not a flavor profile that most mac and cheese recipes usually take on. Moreover, the bright orange hue of the squash will add another dimension of color to your pasta. You can add canned pumpkin puree to a slow cooker homemade mac and cheese recipe or use it to upgrade a boxed mac and cheese. Simply add a cup or so of the puree to your cheese sauce while it's cooking down to infuse it with a bright autumnal flavor and delectable orange hue. Pumpkin is also loaded with vitamins and minerals, such as the antioxidant beta carotene, so you'll be giving this classic pasta dish a nutritional boost, too.