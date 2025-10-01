The Delicious Natural Sweetener Your Coffee Is Missing (Hint: It's Not Honey)
Sometimes you just want to add a little sugar to your coffee. If you're trying to cut out granulated sugar and are sick of all those little artificial sweetener packets, it might be time to test out a more natural option. Honey is always good, as is agave syrup, but if you really want a delicious cup of coffee, then you need to start adding a little maple syrup to your morning brew.
Putting maple syrup in coffee isn't a new idea. It's actually quite a common combination in places like the Northeast and Canada, where maple trees are abundant, and lot of cafés utilize the ingredient's rich and warm flavors as a way to give coffee a fall twist. But you really don't need to do anything fancy — a splash of maple syrup is all your morning coffee really needs.
Maple syrup not only sweetens coffee, it also adds a delicious caramel-like flavor that helps balance out any bitterness in the beans. The buttery texture of the syrup can also improve the mouthfeel of the drink, transforming it from an average cup' of Joe to a silky, smooth, delicious sweet treat. An added bonus is that maple syrup dissolves easily –- making it a great addition for your iced coffee drinks too.
The best ways to add maple syrup to coffee
Some people think that flavors infuse into coffee better if you add the syrup first. But because maple syrup dissolves so easily, you can just stir it into your coffee like any other sweetener. Less than a teaspoon of syrup should do it, but it's really up to preference. If you usually add a lot of sugar to your coffee, then you might want to be more generous, as the warmth of the maple syrup makes its sweetness much more gentle.
A high-quality maple syrup can highlight the tasting notes in coffee, especially in darker, chocolate-scented or spicy roasts. There are a few types of maple syrup grades, which can make shopping confusing. But if you like a bolder coffee, the best ones are to use are Amber Rich or Dark Robust. If you want a less intense maple flavor, opt for Golden Delicate maple syrup. If anything, make sure you're buying pure maple syrup vs pancake syrup (there's a difference).
While maple syrup is delicious in a simple black coffee, you can have a lot more fun. Make a maple latte or cappuccino by stirring the syrup into the espresso before topping it with milk, or sprinkle some cinnamon powder on the top for even more of an autumnal twist. Maple and vanilla also pair really well together, as do maple and chocolate, if you ever want to get creative with mixing syrups.