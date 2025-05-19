Pancake Syrup Vs Maple Syrup: Is There A Difference?

Savvy shoppers check the label for ingredients of foods that may be ultra-processed and know what they're buying. That shapely bottle of pancake syrup may look like a bottle of maple syrup, but pancake syrup is a heavily processed product and most likely doesn't contain a drop of real maple syrup. For example, you've probably figured out there's no butter in Mrs. Butterworth's, but it's also primarily made of high fructose corn syrup, regular corn syrup, and water, and its maple flavoring is entirely fabricated using artificial ingredients with a little molasses tossed in for coloring. On the other hand, maple syrup made in Vermont or Quebec — the two major producers of maple syrup in the world — by law must be a pure distillation of maple sap with nothing else added. In other words: It's the real thing.

The U.S. and Canada work together to ensure the purest product, most recently adopting the same standards for grading maple syrup. The FDA, however, has no set standards for pancake syrup but does have regulations for labeling the type of sugar that's added to a multi-ingredient product. Manufacturers are required to list the nutritional value of products but not how much sugar is actually added to it. You also shouldn't be fooled by a pancake syrup that's marketed as all natural, like Log Cabin, which states that it has no high fructose corn syrup. Log Cabin's claim is true, but instead, its table syrup is made of brown-rice sugar, brown sugar, and undisclosed "natural flavor."