How To Order The Secret Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte At Starbucks

Starbucks fans, listen up: We know you love a secret menu item — who doesn't? — and we've got an exciting one that's about to put some serious pep in your autumn step. It's the pumpkin spice matcha latte, and all you need is a little ordering know-how to start sipping on this refreshing, sweet-meets-earthy treat ASAP.

Instagrammer Mouth Attack helpfully shared directions on a recent post: Order an iced matcha latte with your preferred milk — oat milk's nutty quality makes it an ideal match for the sweet pumpkin — and skip the classic syrup, which is the general sweetener option at Starbucks, since you'll be adding sweetness in other forms. Then request two pumps of brown sugar syrup and one pump of pumpkin sauce, plus a topping of pumpkin cream foam and pumpkin spice topping.

Commenters who have tried this can verify that the results of this specific order are delicious, and that the matcha and pumpkin make for a dream flavor pairing. If you make a habit of trying each year's best Starbucks secret menu items, this pumpkin spice matcha latte promises to boost your fall. The pumpkin's spiced sweetness, the oat milk's nuttiness, and the matcha's earthiness create a balanced flavor profile. Even the layered pale orange and vibrant green exude spooky season vibes. If you've always wanted to indulge in pumpkin spice mania but are more of a tea drinker, now's your time to shine.