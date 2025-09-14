How To Order The Secret Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte At Starbucks
Starbucks fans, listen up: We know you love a secret menu item — who doesn't? — and we've got an exciting one that's about to put some serious pep in your autumn step. It's the pumpkin spice matcha latte, and all you need is a little ordering know-how to start sipping on this refreshing, sweet-meets-earthy treat ASAP.
Instagrammer Mouth Attack helpfully shared directions on a recent post: Order an iced matcha latte with your preferred milk — oat milk's nutty quality makes it an ideal match for the sweet pumpkin — and skip the classic syrup, which is the general sweetener option at Starbucks, since you'll be adding sweetness in other forms. Then request two pumps of brown sugar syrup and one pump of pumpkin sauce, plus a topping of pumpkin cream foam and pumpkin spice topping.
Commenters who have tried this can verify that the results of this specific order are delicious, and that the matcha and pumpkin make for a dream flavor pairing. If you make a habit of trying each year's best Starbucks secret menu items, this pumpkin spice matcha latte promises to boost your fall. The pumpkin's spiced sweetness, the oat milk's nuttiness, and the matcha's earthiness create a balanced flavor profile. Even the layered pale orange and vibrant green exude spooky season vibes. If you've always wanted to indulge in pumpkin spice mania but are more of a tea drinker, now's your time to shine.
Pumpkin cream foam adds fall to all your favorite drinks
The pumpkin spice matcha latte is a must-try at Starbucks, but you can have fun "fall-ifying" any of your favorites by asking for pumpkin cream cold foam on top. There are some Starbucks drinks that are just always better with cold foam, like the shaken espresso, iced mocha, and caramel macchiato, all of which would be downright decadent and seasonally appropriate with a pumpkin finish. Chai masala is a spice blend you can use to elevate pumpkin treats. Including ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and more, it's a natural and beautifully complex match for pumpkin if you want to try another tea beverage; just order that pumpkin foam on an iced chai latte.
Starbucks isn't the only place you can get a little adventurous with a pumpkin-ed up matcha latte, either. There are secret menu drinks at Dunkin' that are just made for fall, too, and one of them is indeed a pumpkin matcha latte with a cold foam. It's just a little different from the one at Starbucks with matcha, your preferred number of pumps of pumpkin flavor swirl, and a cold foam — but you'll still get that overall balanced flavor profile. And if you're flexible on what ingredients your flavors come from, you can take this formula to your favorite local coffee shop. As long as they serve matcha as well as seasonal pumpkin drinks, you can ask your barista about possible combinations.