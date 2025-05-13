7 Starbucks Drinks You Should Always Order With Cold Foam

Cold foam may very well be the biggest game changer on the Starbucks menu. What began as a way to add something that looked like traditional latte foam to cold drinks has transformed into a topper that goes well on a majority of the iced drinks you'll find at Starbucks. However, there are some that are so good with the addition, I'll find it difficult to ever order them without it again.

Where cold foam was once a little restricted in its flavors, the offerings have bloomed into a wide range of choices. These flavors can match or intersect with drinks in a way that celebrates the flavors already there or even helps mellow out a bite to make the drink even better. Whatever the case, you're missing out if you're ordering these drinks without that most delicious of cold drink toppers. Although I worked at Starbucks, my time in a green apron came to a close before the introduction of cold foam. I've certainly tried to perfect it in my own coffee-making at home. Honestly, whipping coffee creamer gets you really close.