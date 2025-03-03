We Tried Starbucks' New Spring Menu Items, And These 2 Drinks Stole The Show

Winter is ... going, which means spring is in the air. Spring can mean many things — renewal, growth, and a chance to do a little seasonal cleaning. The folks over at Starbucks are doing a bit of spring cleaning, bidding adieu to 13 drinks from its robust menu. While parting is such sweet sorrow, the caffeinated chain is hoping customers can wipe their tears away and raise a smile with a slate of new floral drink and food offerings, both at Starbucks cafés, and its more spiffy, and select Starbucks Reserve locations.

While the scent, and taste of lavender will once again be featured at Starbucks, joining those drinks are two new entries: The Iced Cherry Chai, and Jalapeño Chicken Pocket. The former marks the Starbucks first ever springtime chai beverage to grace its menu. Over at Starbucks Reserve, the Ube Coconut Latte, Lavender Matcha Malt, and Rose Pistachio Twice Baked Cornetto are just three highlights of a plethora of items of what's (literally) in store.

So, should you spring forward and grab all these new items, or fall back and lay low until summer's offerings shine through? Tasting Table got an early sneak peek at five of these new items, and I'm ready to spill the coffee beans in this review.



Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.