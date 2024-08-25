Turn To Your Oven For A Lighter Chicken Kiev

Fried chicken is a seductive staple in many cultures. In fact, chicken Kiev comes with a multicultural origin story beginning in France, not Ukraine as many assume due to its name. But done right, baked chicken can be just as flavorful and texture-rich as its sexier, fried counterparts.

When butterfly-cutting your chicken breast, use as few cuts as possible. This will help the chicken Kiev maintain its shape after it's stuffed to the gills with creamy, herby butter. Speaking of the filling, once it's all mixed, you'll want to keep the butter in the fridge for at least two hours to make sure it thoroughly firms up. After wrapping your chicken breasts around the butter and securing it all with toothpicks, some chefs like to toss the unbaked chicken Kiev in the freezer for 15 minutes to ensure the butter doesn't come oozing out once you heat the chicken up.

When it comes time to devour this tasty dish, pair it with perfectly fluffy, mashed potatoes so any extra butter doesn't go to waste. My family liked to serve chicken Kiev with a Russian dacha salad featuring tomatoes, cucumber, pickled onion, and radish in a dill and lemon-sour cream dressing. The freshness of the veggies and the acid of the lemon offered a nice tangy counterbalance, to the fatty filling. When all is said and done, you'll be chanting, "nazdarovje!"