12 Baked Chicken Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of

When chicken is done right, it makes for a tender and juicy entree so delicious that you'll immediately want another helping. With this in mind, it's a good idea to have a variety of chicken recipes on hand to easily choose from on a busy weeknight.

Speaking of weeknights, when it comes to cooking on a busy evening, we all want to be able to turn to a recipe that is super simple to make while still being plenty tasty. That's where baked chicken recipes come in — by relying on the oven, the recipe becomes much more hands-off, ensuring that you don't have to spend any time standing over the stove watching the chicken cook. But, just because these recipes require less effort doesn't mean that they're any less delicious — from BBQ to garlic-infused, we've got just about every flavor you could be craving covered. Plus, this collection of baked chicken recipes covers everything from tender thighs to crispy wings. Whatever type of chicken you're in the mood for, these recipes will make your cooking time easier and keep your meal memorably tasty.