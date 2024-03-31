12 Baked Chicken Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of
When chicken is done right, it makes for a tender and juicy entree so delicious that you'll immediately want another helping. With this in mind, it's a good idea to have a variety of chicken recipes on hand to easily choose from on a busy weeknight.
Speaking of weeknights, when it comes to cooking on a busy evening, we all want to be able to turn to a recipe that is super simple to make while still being plenty tasty. That's where baked chicken recipes come in — by relying on the oven, the recipe becomes much more hands-off, ensuring that you don't have to spend any time standing over the stove watching the chicken cook. But, just because these recipes require less effort doesn't mean that they're any less delicious — from BBQ to garlic-infused, we've got just about every flavor you could be craving covered. Plus, this collection of baked chicken recipes covers everything from tender thighs to crispy wings. Whatever type of chicken you're in the mood for, these recipes will make your cooking time easier and keep your meal memorably tasty.
Baked And Glazed Honey Shallot Chicken
You can always rely on a good glaze to bring a burst of flavor — and this one is no different. The glaze for these chicken thighs is both sweet and tangy thanks to the mixture of honey, orange juice, and soy sauce. The mixture does double duty with this recipe, starting off as a marinade before getting reduced to thicken and become the glaze. In other words, the chicken is packed full of flavor, in large part because it is both marinated and drenched in sauce. Plus, because the recipe calls for skin-on thighs, the skin gets ultra crispy in the oven, making for the perfect contrast to the tender meat — this recipe really has everything you could want from a chicken dish.
Garlicky Greek Baked Chicken And Tzatziki
Once again, a marinade is to thank for much of the flavor of the boneless, skinless chicken thighs in this recipe. The marinade is bright, zesty, and herby, consisting of olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, oregano, rosemary, and parsley. Additionally, true to the name, garlic plays a major role in the marinade and the flavor of the chicken. The dish is brought together by the homemade tzatziki, which also brings a little bit more garlic into the mix while making for an overall bright, creamy, and cucumber-infused dip to complement the savory chicken. You can serve these flavorful chicken thighs alongside a salad, over rice, or even in a pita wrap.
Easy Baked Harissa Chicken
If you're looking for a spicy dish, then this harissa-infused recipe is for you. Harissa — the spicy and smoky red chili paste typically made of dried red chilis with olive oil, garlic, citrus, and spices — is a key ingredient of the marinade. The boneless, skinless chicken thighs soak up all of that smoky heat from the harissa, ensuring that each bite packs a spicy punch. But, for anyone who is wary of spice, don't worry, the heat isn't overpowering; the marinade also contains honey to bring in some sweetness and balance out the spiciness.
Crispy Baked Chicken Wings
Chicken wings don't have to be deep fried to be delicious — and this baked recipe proves that. These wings are seasoned to perfection before going in the oven, then finished off with the ultimate sauce that combines barbecue sauce, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, and ground ginger. The wings are flipped halfway through the baking time to ensure that they're evenly crispy on all sides. As a result, when you bite into these perfectly crispy wings — whether as an appetizer or as the entree — you won't even be able to tell that they weren't deep fried.
Baked Chicken Fajita Bowls
When it comes to an easy-to-make meal, there's nothing better than a sheet pan dinner, which is the foundation of this tasty chicken fajita bowl. With this recipe, the chicken (after it's been marinated in a mix of spices, olive oil, and lime juice for an infusion of flavor) bakes right alongside the veggies in the oven for 30-40 minutes, which gives you plenty of time to prepare the rest of the dish. The recipe comes together with rice, tortillas, and homemade guacamole, making for one filling and satisfying meal.
Baked Chicken Saltimbocca
Saltimbocca (which means "to jump in the mouth") is a classic Italian dish that is traditionally made with thin veal cutlets that have been wrapped in prosciutto. Our recipe does things a little differently, starting with the fact that the protein of choice is chicken. Recipe developer Jessica Morone even describes it as a cross between a saltimbocca and a chicken cordon bleu (a dish consisting of meat wrapped around cheese that is breaded and fried). Our version layers thin chicken breasts with prosciutto and provolone, then rolls it all up into a spiral. Breadcrumbs are sprinkled on top before the saltimboccas bake in the oven in a white wine sauce. Not only is this dish unique but it's also immensely flavorful, making it the perfect dish to serve at a dinner party to impress your guests.
Oven-Baked Chicken Kiev
Chicken kiev — a dish consisting of chicken cutlets or breasts wrapped around a butter filling — is typically deep fried, but our dish is much easier since the oven does all of the work. The softened butter is mixed with parsley, chives, and lemon juice to make the filling for each chicken breast. The exterior of the chicken becomes golden and crunchy thanks to the breadcrumbs, which makes for the perfect contrast to the melty, savory butter in the middle. Serve with mashed potatoes, rice, veggies, or even over pasta to complete the tasty meal.
Oven-Baked BBQ Chicken
When you're craving barbecue, there's no need to order takeout — this recipe uses store-bought barbecue sauce so that all you have to do is focus on baking the chicken (which couldn't be easier). The chicken thighs are spiced with smoked paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and dried oregano (and you're encouraged to add cayenne pepper if you want to make them a bit more spicy), then baked to juicy, tender perfection. The recipe then takes one final, crucial step to finish off the chicken: broiling the thighs after they've been coated in barbecue sauce to achieve the kind of char that will make you think this chicken was ordered from a barbecue restaurant. And, if you want to go the extra mile, you can even make your own homemade sweet and tangy barbecue sauce, which you can whip up while your chicken is baking in the oven.
Italian Baked Chicken Thighs
This Italian-inspired chicken dish is one of the simplest on the list. The bone-in, skin on chicken thighs get all of their flavor from just a few ingredients: garlic, rosemary, and thyme, along with olive oil, salt, and pepper. After about 35 minutes in the oven, the chicken thighs are juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside, and ready to be indulged in. You can serve them alongside just about any side: rice, veggies, potatoes, or sticking with the Italian theme, you could slice the chicken up and add it to your favorite pasta dish.
Cheaters' Braise Baked Chicken Curry
If you're in the mood for Indian cuisine and craving something akin to chicken tikka masala, then look no further than this recipe. One of the best parts about this recipe is that it cuts down the time of the braising process by utilizing the oven. Braising — which involves a two-step process of searing over high heat followed by simmering on low heat — results in meat that is tender in texture and rich in flavor. However, it takes forever — but with our recipe, you get the same outcome in way less time. While braising can take as long as three hours, this version cuts down the cooking time to under an hour, meaning that you don't have to wait nearly as long for a delicious homemade Indian dish.
Herby Green Goddess Baked Chicken
If you're a fan of green goddess salad dressing, then you'll love this baked chicken, which brings together many of the ingredients of the popular dressing to make a sauce that acts as both the marinade and the post-bake coating for the chicken thighs. The sauce is made up of Greek yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, and plenty of herbs, all of which are blended together to make a smooth and creamy sauce. The chicken will soak up all of that tastiness during the marinade process and when it's coated again after baking to double down on that green goddess flavor
Air Fryer Baked Chicken Nuggets
If you're in the mood for a comfort food that reminds you of childhood, then turn to this air fryer baked chicken nuggets dish. Yep, you don't have to get fast food to get your hands on some chicken nuggets. Plus, thanks to the air fryer, you can avoid deep frying altogether without sacrificing any crispiness. The chicken pieces are coated with panko breadcrumbs to make sure that the nuggets are as crispy on the outside as they would be if you deep-fried them. The recipe includes instructions for whipping up a quick, classic dipping sauce, but feel free to pair them with any of your favorite sauces: garlic aioli, sweet and sour sauce, or whatever you're in the mood for.
