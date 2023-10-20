Main Ingredients Poultry Recipes Chicken Recipes

Baked And Glazed Honey Shallot Chicken Recipe

plate with glazed chicken thighs Jessica Morone/Tasting Table
By Jessica Morone and Tasting Table Staff/

Chicken sometimes gets a bad rap — and that's totally fair if you're talking about overcooked, dried-out, and unseasoned chicken breast. But that's not the only kind of chicken around, and thankfully, it's not hard to enhance it with a good marinade. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone makes a seriously good marinade in this baked and glazed honey shallot chicken recipe. The sweet and savory concoction infuses the meat with a delicious flavor that's further elevated with a glaze. 

"My favorite thing about this is the glaze you put on the chicken after it is baked," Morone shares and adds, "It is sweet and tangy and so good." If you're looking for a chicken dish that does all the talking, this is the one. "You can serve just about anything with this chicken," Morone comments. "It's good with veggies, salad, potatoes, and rice." Make dinner that much simpler by pairing this flavor-packed dish with a simple side and you're sure to be satisfied by the humble poultry once and for all.

Gather the ingredients for this baked and glazed honey shallot chicken recipe

glazed chicken thigh ingredients Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

For this recipe, get bone-in chicken thighs, honey, soy sauce, orange juice, Dijon mustard, melted butter, a minced shallot, salt, pepper, and scallions to garnish if desired.

Step 1: Add chicken to bowl

chicken thighs in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Place the chicken in a large bowl or ziplock bag.

Step 2: Make the marinade

whisking marinade in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a separate medium bowl whisk together the honey, soy sauce, orange juice, Dijon mustard, melted butter, minced shallot, salt, and pepper.

Step 3: Save marinade

marinade in measuring cup Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Set aside about ½ cup of the marinade in a small bowl or measuring cup. Cover and refrigerate.

Step 4: Marinate the chicken

chicken thighs marinating in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Pour the remaining marinade over the chicken. Cover or seal and refrigerate for at least half an hour (up to 24 hours). Rotate the chicken at least once while it is marinating.

Step 5: Preheat

oven display at 400 Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.

Step 6: Set hicken on baking sheet

marinated chicken thighs on tray Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Place the marinated chicken on the baking sheet, skin side up, with the pieces not touching. Discard the rest of the marinade in the bowl.

Step 7: Bake chicken

baked chicken thighs on tray Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bake for 40-45 minutes, until the skin is golden brown and a meat thermometer inserted into a thigh reaches 165 F.

Step 8: Reduce marinade

reducing marinade in saucepan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

While chicken is baking pour the reserved marinade into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and then simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes.

Step 9: Glaze and serve

glazed chicken thighs with quinoa Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Brush the baked chicken with the glaze. Garnish with scallions if desired, then plate and serve.

What should you do with leftover baked and glazed honey shallot chicken?

close-up glazed chicken thighs Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Feel free to make this recipe for dinner tonight and save any extras for later in the week. "You can keep leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days," Morone notes. Reheat them in the microwave or oven depending on whether you're in a time crunch or have time to let the skin crisp up a bit.

While you can simply heat the whole thighs for your next meal and serve them in a similar fashion as you did the first time around, there are also plenty of ways to experiment with new meals. Morone has lots of suggestions and shares, "You could definitely take leftovers and remove the chicken from the bone and turn it into sandwiches, tacos, or put it over a salad or a rice bowl. There are lots of options." 

What type of chicken should you use for this baked and glazed honey shallot chicken recipe?

glazed chicken quinoa with fork Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Morone calls for bone-in chicken thighs for this baked and glazed honey shallot chicken recipe, but she acknowledges, "You can definitely swap out the bone-in chicken thighs with either boneless chicken thighs or breasts, however, you will only need to bake those for about 30 minutes." If you're looking to cut your dinner prep time by 10 to 15 minutes, that would be a convenient alternative to consider. 

Of course, Morone chooses that particular cut for a reason: "The best part of the bone-in skin-on chicken thighs is that the skin gets super crispy and delicious, and the meat is very tender and juicy." If you're the kind of person who loves crispy, savory chicken skin, it doesn't really get better than this. Otherwise, just substitute skinless chicken for loads of flavor yet less of a crisp factor. 

Baked And Glazed Honey Shallot Chicken Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
This baked and glazed honey shallot chicken recipe provides a sweet and savory concoction with delicious flavor that's further elevated by a glaze.
Prep Time
40
minutes
Cook Time
50
minutes
Servings
5
Servings
glazed chicken thighs with tomatoes
Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Ingredients
  • 4-5 bone-in chicken thighs
  • 1 cup honey
  • ½ cup soy sauce
  • ¼ cup orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
Optional Ingredients
  • scallions, optional for garnish
Directions
  1. Place the chicken in a large bowl or ziplock bag.
  2. In a separate medium bowl whisk together the honey, soy sauce, orange juice, Dijon mustard, melted butter, minced shallot, salt, and pepper.
  3. Set aside about ½ cup of the marinade in a small bowl or measuring cup. Cover and refrigerate.
  4. Pour the remaining marinade over the chicken. Cover or seal and refrigerate for at least half an hour (up to 24 hours). Rotate the chicken at least once while it is marinating.
  5. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.
  6. Place the marinated chicken on the baking sheet, skin side up, with the pieces not touching. Discard the rest of the marinade in the bowl.
  7. Bake for 40-45 minutes, until the skin is golden brown and a meat thermometer inserted into a thigh reaches 165 F.
  8. While chicken is baking pour the reserved marinade into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and then simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes.
  9. Brush the baked chicken with the glaze. Garnish with scallions if desired, then plate and serve.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 662
Total Fat 33.8 g
Saturated Fat 10.8 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 182.4 mg
Total Carbohydrates 61.3 g
Dietary Fiber 1.0 g
Total Sugars 57.8 g
Sodium 1,614.0 mg
Protein 31.6 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
