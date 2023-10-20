Baked And Glazed Honey Shallot Chicken Recipe

Chicken sometimes gets a bad rap — and that's totally fair if you're talking about overcooked, dried-out, and unseasoned chicken breast. But that's not the only kind of chicken around, and thankfully, it's not hard to enhance it with a good marinade. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone makes a seriously good marinade in this baked and glazed honey shallot chicken recipe. The sweet and savory concoction infuses the meat with a delicious flavor that's further elevated with a glaze.

"My favorite thing about this is the glaze you put on the chicken after it is baked," Morone shares and adds, "It is sweet and tangy and so good." If you're looking for a chicken dish that does all the talking, this is the one. "You can serve just about anything with this chicken," Morone comments. "It's good with veggies, salad, potatoes, and rice." Make dinner that much simpler by pairing this flavor-packed dish with a simple side and you're sure to be satisfied by the humble poultry once and for all.