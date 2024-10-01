Starbucks' Wicked Drinks Have Leaked. Here's What's In The Pink And Green Potions

It's officially Spooky Season. Skeletons are being erected in front yards, costume ideas are clogging up text threads, and your favorite fast-food joints are launching inventive specials for Halloween. Right on cue, the reigning champ of seasonal drinks, Starbucks, is said to be dropping a "Wicked" collab on October 22 at participating locations. According to internet gossip, Elphaba's Green Elixir and Glinda's Pink Potion will be available nine days before Halloween and exactly one month before the highly anticipated movie comes out.

These two drinks are just as visually alluring as they are conceptually enticing. Although all the internet excitement is still in the rumor phase, there are legitimate-looking press photos floating around. Per one of those, posted by @WickedNewsHub on X, Elphaba's Green Elixir features "Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with Peppermint syrup, topped with silky-smooth Nondairy Matcha Cream Cold Foam and colorful candy sprinkles." Meanwhile, Glinda's Pink Potion offers a sweeter, fruitier experience featuring "a Mango Dragon Fruit refresher hand-shaken with creamy coconut milk, ice and a scoop of real dragonfruit. Topped with silky-smooth Nondairy Strawberry Cream Cold Foam and colorful candy sprinkles."