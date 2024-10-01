Starbucks' Wicked Drinks Have Leaked. Here's What's In The Pink And Green Potions
It's officially Spooky Season. Skeletons are being erected in front yards, costume ideas are clogging up text threads, and your favorite fast-food joints are launching inventive specials for Halloween. Right on cue, the reigning champ of seasonal drinks, Starbucks, is said to be dropping a "Wicked" collab on October 22 at participating locations. According to internet gossip, Elphaba's Green Elixir and Glinda's Pink Potion will be available nine days before Halloween and exactly one month before the highly anticipated movie comes out.
These two drinks are just as visually alluring as they are conceptually enticing. Although all the internet excitement is still in the rumor phase, there are legitimate-looking press photos floating around. Per one of those, posted by @WickedNewsHub on X, Elphaba's Green Elixir features "Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with Peppermint syrup, topped with silky-smooth Nondairy Matcha Cream Cold Foam and colorful candy sprinkles." Meanwhile, Glinda's Pink Potion offers a sweeter, fruitier experience featuring "a Mango Dragon Fruit refresher hand-shaken with creamy coconut milk, ice and a scoop of real dragonfruit. Topped with silky-smooth Nondairy Strawberry Cream Cold Foam and colorful candy sprinkles."
Are you an Elphaba or a Glinda?
As ever, social media sleuth Markie Devo is in on the "Wicked" x Starbucks collaboration gossip, noting he received intel from a Starbucks employee. If true, this festive drink drop doesn't just give you a couple of themed drinks to tote around while trick-or-treating — these drinks legitimately sound delicious and offer two vastly different flavor profiles.
With its cold brew base, Elphaba's Green Elixir serves up more caffeine than you'd get in a Refresher, and the peppermint syrup will give the drink a nice refreshing taste combined with a hint of matcha. The fruitier Glinda's Pink Potion will be on the sweeter side, like most of the Refresher drinks at Starbucks. If you're looking for a pick-me-up but are not big on the coffee flavor, Refreshers do include green coffee extract in their base, which will give you a bit of a jolt, though not as much as Elphaba's Green Elixir. We get it if you can't decide between either colorful drink, so hopefully you'll have time to try them both before they disappear like Halloween ghosts.