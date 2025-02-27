Everything You Need To Know About Starbucks' New Light Roast Coffee

Starbucks' new light roast coffee is described as sweet and smooth with just the right amount of acidity, according to the coffee powerhouse's press release. It has notes of citrus and almond, meaning it'll pair well with a few of Starbucks' breakfast options, such as the blueberry or chocolate chip muffins. It was designed to brew perfectly either hot or iced, served black or loaded with cream and sugar. One of our writers, Michael Palan, had the opportunity to sample the new brew ahead of its release. "It had a light body, with a nuttiness to it," he said. "[It's] a nice new blonde addition for the spring."

Starbucks made headlines recently when it announced a boatload of fundamental menu changes for 2025, including plans to discontinue quite a few beverages and the return of the condiment bar, giving customers the freedom to add milk and sweeteners to their cup of joe. The Starbucks Sunsera Blend light roast coffee is included as a refill option with the new refill policy, which allows for-here customers to order complimentary refills of any hot or iced coffee. Looks like the Sunsera Blend is lining up to be the zap of optimism you didn't know your mornings needed.