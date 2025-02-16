The Type Of Coffee That Is Excluded From Starbucks' Refill Policy

If you order a drink at Starbucks (yes, we mean any drink, including a Cold Brew) and choose to enjoy it in-house, you're eligible for a free refill of hot or iced tea, or hot or iced coffee. According to the new Starbucks refill policy, a customer may receive a refill "when using For-Here Ware or a clean personal cup," and cannot leave the store just to return for a free beverage. Technically, there's no limit to how many free refills you can ask for. So, if you set up your laptop for the day to get some work done, that singular Mocha Frappuccino you ordered at 10 a.m. could earn you three or four complimentary refills of a brewed coffee.

Advertisement

The refill policy does not extend to drinks ordered through the drive-thru, and customers should note that they're not eligible for a refill until they finish their original beverage. The old refill policy only allowed Starbucks Rewards members to access free in-house refills, but now the policy extends to everyone. While the refill policy excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, it's a great excuse to enjoy your singular perfect cup — and then maybe treat yourself to a second cup of Iced Coffee, too. Incidentally, January 27 is also the date that Starbucks brought back its beloved condiment bar.