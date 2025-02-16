The Type Of Coffee That Is Excluded From Starbucks' Refill Policy
Starbucks is nothing if not innovative. With humble beginnings as a small, hopeful coffee house in Seattle, Starbucks has since grown into the most successful coffee chain in the world. Besides its unique rotation of coffee flavors, such as the fan-favorite Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte (which will return in spring 2025) and the Oleato olive oil coffee drinks (which were discontinued in November 2024), Starbucks is consistently testing new policies to entice customers. Among many fundamental Starbucks menu changes coming in 2025, the coffee chain recently revamped its refill policy to include free refills for all "for-here" customers.
Unfortunately, the Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew are excluded from free refills, along with flavored Iced Teas, Iced Tea Lemonades, and any drinks with a Starbucks Refresher base. The refill options include Iced Coffee, brewed coffee (pour-overs and Caffè Mistos are permitted), brewed tea, and Iced Tea. Despite exceptions to the refill policy, Starbucks customers can still get some great bang for their buck. The updated policy, which rolled out on January 27, 2025, is different from Starbucks' previous refill incentive program, which did include free refills on Cold Brew, just not Nitro Cold Brew.
How to take advantage of Starbucks' new refill policy
If you order a drink at Starbucks (yes, we mean any drink, including a Cold Brew) and choose to enjoy it in-house, you're eligible for a free refill of hot or iced tea, or hot or iced coffee. According to the new Starbucks refill policy, a customer may receive a refill "when using For-Here Ware or a clean personal cup," and cannot leave the store just to return for a free beverage. Technically, there's no limit to how many free refills you can ask for. So, if you set up your laptop for the day to get some work done, that singular Mocha Frappuccino you ordered at 10 a.m. could earn you three or four complimentary refills of a brewed coffee.
The refill policy does not extend to drinks ordered through the drive-thru, and customers should note that they're not eligible for a refill until they finish their original beverage. The old refill policy only allowed Starbucks Rewards members to access free in-house refills, but now the policy extends to everyone. While the refill policy excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, it's a great excuse to enjoy your singular perfect cup — and then maybe treat yourself to a second cup of Iced Coffee, too. Incidentally, January 27 is also the date that Starbucks brought back its beloved condiment bar.