The Customer Favorite Flavor Returning To Starbucks In Spring 2025
Spring is upon us, and along with the promise of longer days and warmer weather is the return of a customer-favorite Starbucks flavor. While the exact drinks haven't yet been confirmed, a representative from Starbucks told Tasting Table that, beginning in March 2025, fans can expect to see lavender drinks back on the menu. While lavender has long been a fixture flavor at other cafes, as well as Starbucks' menus in other parts of the world, it wasn't until last spring that Starbucks finally unveiled multiple florally, purple drinks on its U.S. menu. Even then it admitted it was late to the game, claiming lavender to be one of its most requested flavors. For it to come back so soon could suggest it will be a recurring seasonal offering.
"Lavender is the perfect flavor to transition us from the winter season into spring," said Starbucks' product developer, Patrick Penny, in 2024. "Its soft sweetness, light floral notes and beautiful color ignite feelings of rejuvenation and awakening associated with the change of seasons." Despite not getting confirmation on which drinks the lavender will be unveiled with this spring, just knowing the flavor will be back on the menu means you'll be able to easily recreate your favorite sips from last year.
Spring at Starbucks calls for lavender
If you think about it, lavender is to spring what pumpkin spice is to fall — signifying a seasonal shift that's as obvious outdoors as it is in your coffee order. In 2024, the lavender flavor was announced on the spring menu in several drinks, including the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, Lavender Cream Cold Foam, and Lavender Crème Frappuccino.
Our taste testers reviewed the matcha and the oat milk latte when they first came out, as well as the Lavender Lemonade Pink Drink and the Lavender Oatmilk Chill that appeared later in the season. While each received positive and negative notes, the general consensus seems to be that the flavor shines better in tea and juice-based beverages than it does in coffee. However, that's up to your own preferences. Knowing that, you can look forward to adding lavender to just about anything this spring. Some ideas include chai and matcha lattes, Lemonade Refreshers, cold foams, and Frappuccinos.
You can also look forward to trying some other new items. While the lavender drinks seem to still be in the works, the Starbucks representative confirmed another drink that will be coming to the Starbucks menu this spring: a new Iced Cherry Chai. You'll also have the option of pairing that with a Jalapeño Chicken Pocket, which was named as a new food item for the season.