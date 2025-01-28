The Customer Favorite Flavor Returning To Starbucks In Spring 2025

If you think about it, lavender is to spring what pumpkin spice is to fall — signifying a seasonal shift that's as obvious outdoors as it is in your coffee order. In 2024, the lavender flavor was announced on the spring menu in several drinks, including the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, Lavender Cream Cold Foam, and Lavender Crème Frappuccino.

Advertisement

Our taste testers reviewed the matcha and the oat milk latte when they first came out, as well as the Lavender Lemonade Pink Drink and the Lavender Oatmilk Chill that appeared later in the season. While each received positive and negative notes, the general consensus seems to be that the flavor shines better in tea and juice-based beverages than it does in coffee. However, that's up to your own preferences. Knowing that, you can look forward to adding lavender to just about anything this spring. Some ideas include chai and matcha lattes, Lemonade Refreshers, cold foams, and Frappuccinos.

You can also look forward to trying some other new items. While the lavender drinks seem to still be in the works, the Starbucks representative confirmed another drink that will be coming to the Starbucks menu this spring: a new Iced Cherry Chai. You'll also have the option of pairing that with a Jalapeño Chicken Pocket, which was named as a new food item for the season.

Advertisement