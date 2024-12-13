9 Secret Menu Starbucks Macchiato Flavors You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

As a barista, one of my absolute favorite drinks to make was a macchiato. I thought they were so beautiful, and the way the parts slowly mixed together was ultra enjoyable. And while your Starbucks barista can make a macchiato either hot or iced, the construction of the drink is nearly identical in either case — whether it's a regular or secret menu version.

Advertisement

It begins by adding pumps of syrup to the bottom of the cup for a flavored macchiato, then pouring cold or steamed milk on top of that; if it's iced, the ice is added after the milk. The really interesting part of a macchiato, though, is what happens next. That's when you pour the espresso shots over the top of the milk, which helps create what the word macchiato actually means: a mark of espresso. My favorite part (depending on the order)? At the end, you get to pretend you're creating some kind of a craft project by drizzling caramel, or in some cases mocha, all over the top.

Though Starbucks only offers a handful of macchiatos on its regular menu, there are plenty of ways to customize the beverage's preparation to make something of a secret menu flavor. If you love a macchiato but are getting a little sick of your go-to order, consider giving one of these secret menu options a try on your next coffee run to Starbucks.

Advertisement