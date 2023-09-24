Give Your Starbucks Caramel Macchiato A Touch Of Pumpkin Flavor

Just like with any Starbucks secret recipe, you're free to customize it in any way you'd like to suit your taste and preference. For vegans, lactose intolerants, and those who follow a dairy-free diet, simply swap out regular non-fat dry milk for oat or almond milk. You can also opt to take off the heavy cream, too, which is part of the original Caramel Macchiato recipe.

If you're counting calories, the best way to reduce the calorie content is to reduce the pumpkin sauce. Each pump of pumpkin sauce contributes 30 calories, so for a grande, that's equal to 90 calories (3 pumps) and 120 calories for a venti (4 pumps.) Feel free to tell the barista to take off a pump, but just remember not to take off too much, or else the pumpkin flavor may be washed out of the drink.

As for the caffeine content, the standard recipe should also come with two shots of espresso, which counts for about 150mg of caffeine. But if you want to add a jolt to the drink, there's no harm in adding an extra shot. It'll be the perfect way to start up your morning in style!