The 12 Best Add-Ins For Starbucks Cold Brew

In July 2015, Starbucks introduced cold brew coffee to its menu. At the time, baristas brewed the coffee in large batches, allowing the grounds to steep over the course of 20 hours. While Starbucks previously used a Toddy cold brew coffee maker to achieve the task, Toddy is no longer the go-to brewer. However, the 20-hour brewing process remains the same, and the cold brew that you get at the end of the counter is actually made fresh in store. This cold brew isn't from a jug like the kind you find in a grocery refrigerator case. No pre-packaged jug coffees here.

As a former barista, I can say that cold brew tastes and feels very similar to regular iced coffee, but it does have a smoother taste. Starbucks cold brew, in particular, contains some citrus notes, and there's a whole lot of sweetness to the coffee. One thing is for sure, though: Cold brew concoctions are absolutely rife with opportunity, as there are a number of fabulous add-ons to choose from. While the basic cold brew at Starbucks is enjoyable, the chain frequently comes out with updated and seasonal variations on the drink. Even still, there's no stopping your creativity from developing the best cold brew of your dreams with some simple add-ons that you can request from the app or in person.