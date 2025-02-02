12 Absolute Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers, According To Reviews

Few things compare to the satisfaction of starting your day with a crisp, refreshing glass of cold coffee — especially when it's from the comfort of your own home. While brewing up a cup of hot coffee feels like an easy task though, cultivating that perfect, coffee-shop-quality glass of cold brew is a bit more daunting. Fortunately, the rise of at-home cold brew coffee makers has made it easier than ever to enjoy this popular beverage without a trip to your local cafe.

Cold brew is differentiated by the unique way it is brewed. While traditionally brewed hot coffee is made by quickly extracting the coffee flavor using boiling water, cold brew is made by steeping coffee grounds in room temperature or cold water for a more extended period of time. The result is a less-acidic and highly caffeinated coffee concentrate, typically considered to be smoother and richer than that of regular hot coffee.

Because of its more extensive brewing process, cold brew often comes with a heftier price tag when bought at your local coffee shop. With the right equipment though, it can be easy to make at home. We compiled a list of the best cold brew coffee makers, based on product ratings and customer reviews. This list caters to a variety of coffee enthusiasts — whether you're looking to brew in bulk, save time, or enjoy the versatility of a multi-functional coffee maker. No matter how you like your cup of coffee though, these top picks are durable, user-friendly, and produce a smooth, strong concentrate every time.

