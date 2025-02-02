12 Absolute Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers, According To Reviews
Few things compare to the satisfaction of starting your day with a crisp, refreshing glass of cold coffee — especially when it's from the comfort of your own home. While brewing up a cup of hot coffee feels like an easy task though, cultivating that perfect, coffee-shop-quality glass of cold brew is a bit more daunting. Fortunately, the rise of at-home cold brew coffee makers has made it easier than ever to enjoy this popular beverage without a trip to your local cafe.
Cold brew is differentiated by the unique way it is brewed. While traditionally brewed hot coffee is made by quickly extracting the coffee flavor using boiling water, cold brew is made by steeping coffee grounds in room temperature or cold water for a more extended period of time. The result is a less-acidic and highly caffeinated coffee concentrate, typically considered to be smoother and richer than that of regular hot coffee.
Because of its more extensive brewing process, cold brew often comes with a heftier price tag when bought at your local coffee shop. With the right equipment though, it can be easy to make at home. We compiled a list of the best cold brew coffee makers, based on product ratings and customer reviews. This list caters to a variety of coffee enthusiasts — whether you're looking to brew in bulk, save time, or enjoy the versatility of a multi-functional coffee maker. No matter how you like your cup of coffee though, these top picks are durable, user-friendly, and produce a smooth, strong concentrate every time.
County Line Kitchen Glass Cold Brew Coffee Maker
The beauty of the County Line Kitchen Glass Cold Brew Coffee Maker lies in its simplicity. This cold brew maker is a fan favorite simply because it gets the job done. Featuring two-quart, durable mason jar carafe, mesh steel filter, and a leak-proof lid, this cold brew maker is considered one of the best for any coffee lover's everyday cold brew needs. To use, simply add coffee grounds to the metal strainer, let sit for a few hours, remove the grounds, and enjoy.
The coffee maker's simplicity doesn't just lie in the process, but also in the design. One Amazon reviewer puts this plainly: "The Ball jar is nearly bombproof and very easy to clean. Lids are standard, so you can pick up extras (and replacement jars) pretty much anywhere. The screen filter is stainless steel, also easy to clean, and should last for years." Country Line Kitchen's cold brew maker doesn't have any extra frills which customers seem to like. Taking both overall rating and number of reviews into account, this maker is one of customers' top choices on Amazon.
Purchase the County Line Kitchen Glass Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $26.99 on Amazon.
OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker
The OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker is well-loved in the cold brew maker community. From baristas attempting to emulate that perfect, smooth brew they're getting behind the counter at work, to the home brewer just trying to make an easy and delicious morning coffee — this cold brew coffee maker is perfect for cold brew lovers at every level.
The OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker easily checks off all the necessary brewer boxes: easy-to-use, easy-to-clean, and makes delicious coffee, but also focuses on a couple of extra details that enhance the cold brew-making experience. The coffee maker includes two main components: a plastic brewer that seals tightly for optimal brewing, and a glass carafe for the coffee concentrate to flow directly into. The brewer component also includes measure marks, allowing for easy use so you can add the exact amount of grounds and water in one step. Another feature reviewers love is the special "rainmaker" top that allows the water to "rain" over the grounds when it is poured into the vessel, evenly distributing them for a more efficient brew.
After brewing, the coffee drains directly into an aesthetically designed, glass carafe. This carafe comes with a cork stopper made with a silicone seal to keep your cold brew fresh and its borosilicate glass material protects it from any other penetrating fridge smells. An overall solid pick, the OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker works to make your morning brew special.
Purchase the OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $27.00 on Amazon.
Toddy Cold Brew Coffee Maker System
No cold brew coffee maker list would be complete without the inclusion of the Toddy Cold Brew Coffee Maker System. A beloved classic in the barista community, this cold brew-making system is typically used on an industrial scale but (luckily for us) is also available in a more convenient size for the home barista. This Toddy Cold Brew Coffee Maker System comes with a sealable plastic brewing system, a glass decanter with a lid, reusable felt filters, and several filter bags. It operates by simple design: filling the brewing container with grounds and water, allowing that mixture to sit and steep, filtering it fully, and then opening the system to drain into the glass decanter for serving.
The Toddy can be used to make larger quantities of cold brew compared to other more compact home brewers. At max, it is capable of brewing over a liter of coffee concentrate, but home brewers can adjust depending on how much water and coffee grounds are added. Once made, the concentrate stays fresh in the fridge for up to two weeks.
Reviewers praise Toddy cold brew as coffee-shop-quality, and many of its fans dub it the best cold brew system anywhere. Still, while the quality of the Toddy cold brew is perhaps unbeatable, this system may be better suited for more experienced and very dedicated cold brew drinkers. Reviewers wished that this product was a bit more sturdy and durable, and commented that at $50 may not be worth the money unless homemade cold brew is part of your daily routine.
Purchase the Toddy Cold Brew Coffee Maker System for $49.00 on Amazon.
Original Grind Coffee Co.,1 Gallon Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Reviewers consider the Original Grind Coffee Co.,1 Gallon Cold Brew Coffee Maker the best bulk quantity cold brew maker on the market. With the capacity to produce up to a gallon of cold brew (equivalent to 16 glasses), an ultra-mesh filter for quality brewing, and a convenient steel spigot tap for easy dispensing, this cold brew coffee maker is perfect for households who enjoy large quantities of delicious cold brew every week.
This coffee maker wins lots of points in the convenience department, and when stored in the fridge can keep cold brew fresh for up to two weeks. Made with food-grade borosilicate glass, it is crack-proof and keeps the cold brew concentrate sealed away from any penetrating fridge smells. Customers love the convenience factor but note that having such a large carafe does come with its drawbacks. Some reviewers noted that this product's large size can make cleaning a bit challenging, but most acknowledged that this is a trade-off for bulk brewing. Fortunately, the coffee maker is dishwasher-safe for easier maintenance.
Purchase the Original Grind Coffee Co.,1 Gallon Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $34.99 on Amazon.
Primula 2-in-1 Coffee Maker
Still not sure if you're ready to commit to only drinking cold coffee at home? Primula 2-in-1 Coffee Maker has you covered for whatever coffee you're feeling that day. It is technically possible to make cold brew in a normal French press, but this coffee maker specializes in this task. The Primula 2-in-1 Coffee Maker features a glass carafe, two interchangeable inserts — a cold brew mesh filter and a French press plunger — and a comfortable no-slip handle. Simple and minimalistic, this design embraces an in-carafe filtration system that allows for very easy cleanup and takes up minimal space on the counter.
Customers should consider this design before purchasing though. One common home cold brewing pitfall is not fully saturating the coffee grounds, which can lead to uneven extraction and a weaker concentrate. This issue is more common in cold brew coffee makers with in-carafe brewers, which make it more difficult to evenly saturate the coffee grounds. Some reviewers complained about this resulting in a slightly watery concentrate. One "helpful" rated review though shared that by just giving the mixture a quick stir before popping it in the fridge, they were able to fix the issue.
Despite this extra step, when used optimally this cold brew coffee maker produces a quality brew, is easy to use and clean, and is extra functional because of the 2-in-1 feature. With the capacity to brew six cups, it is also perfectly sized for your weekly cold brew needs. What more could the indecisive coffee lover ask for?
Purchase the Primula 2-in-1 Coffee Maker for $24.99 on Amazon.
Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
One common frustration with cold brew is the time it takes to prepare. Compared to hot coffee which comes together in just a couple minutes, cold brew requires 24 to 48 for all of the coffee flavors to fully infuse. Instant cold brew coffee makers aim to solve this problem, and the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker, by the creators of Instant Pot, stands out as a contender. This innovative cold brewer delivers smooth, delicious concentrate in just 20 minutes. Not as fast as hot coffee, but definitely a significant improvement over the traditional cold brewing process.
Using "FlashExtract" technology, this machine quickly extracts cold brew flavors while not applying any heat. It also offers adjustable strength settings, allowing customers to customize cold brew to their taste preferences. While some customers note that the cold brew may not be the highest quality they've ever had, they still appreciate the convenience and speed this product offers.
Purchase the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker for $59.95 on Amazon.
BTaT Cold Brew Coffee Maker
The BTaT Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the perfect pick for coffee lovers who enjoy hosting and sharing their favorite caffeinated beverage with guests. With an elegant design and capacity to make up to two quarts (eight cups) of cold brew, this brewer not only makes enough to go around but also looks great as a centerpiece on your dining room table. Featuring an elegant glass carafe and handle, removable stainless steel filter, and tight air-sealing lid, this cold brew coffee maker provides both a quality brew and a touch of sophistication to your everyday coffee experience.
Although reviewers love the refined look of this glass coffee maker, some found that there were durability issues. Slightly fragile, the glass body makes it prone to shattering if not handled carefully. Overall though, this cold brew maker generally keeps pretty well. Even with its generous brewing capacity, this design still prioritizes practicality with a size that's ideal for storage in the fridge. Customers frequently noted that it fits seamlessly on their fridge shelves. And, in case you're just making cold brew for one, don't worry because the tight air-sealing lid allows this cold brew to stay fresh for weeks.
Purchase the BTaT Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $31.99 on Amazon.
Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Maker
If you're looking for an elegant yet affordable cold brew maker, the Hario "Mizudashi" Cold Brew Coffee Maker may be the one for you. This cold-brew coffee maker features a glass carafe, a mesh removable basket filter, and is marked with measurements for added convenience. It produces approximately one liter of delicious and smooth cold brew concentrate (around five cups) all while boasting a sleek, minimalist design. Customers appreciate the ease of use of this brewer and the simple-stated elegance of it.
Despite its lower price point, this brewer is a high-quality option and is made of solid heat-proof glass from the well-respected Hario brand in Japan. Renowned for its high quality and durability, Hario Glass excels in making safe, resistant, and non-corrosive glass perfect for maintaining coffee flavor. This cold brew coffee maker is representative of that commitment, and overall customers had very few quality or breakage issues.
Purchase the Hario "Mizudashi" Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $20.20 on Amazon.
QHH Cold Brew Coffee Maker
For many customers, durability is the top priority. This is where the QHH Cold Brew Coffee Maker truly excels. Renowned for its sturdiness and reliability, this cold brew maker has earned its spot as a best seller on Amazon.
The brewer features a mason jar pitcher base (a design well-respected for decades for its sturdiness), and is paired with a highly effective and easy-to-clean stainless steel filter built to last. Once your coffee is brewed, simply twist on the included spout-handle lid for leak-proof storage and effortless pouring. This tightly sealed lid, combined with the robust mason jar, ensures the cold brew stays fresh and protected from any external elements in your fridge.
One reviewer commented "well made and easy-to-use" which we think sums this product up pretty perfectly. At a relatively lower price point, the QHH Cold Brew Coffee Maker is also a good deal and should last as you embark on your cold brew journey.
Purchase the QHH Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $18.99 on Amazon.
Jrssae Cold Brew Mason Coffee Maker
The Jrssae Cold Brew Mason Coffee Maker is an affordable cold brew maker designed with a smooth, cold brew taste in mind. Providing a straightforward but functional design, the 64-ounce cold brewer features a solid mason jar base, a dense steel conical filter, and a spout handle lid for easy pouring. The filter is what really makes this cold brew maker stand out though. Extra thick, this stainless-steel Dutch weave 160-micron filter not only prevents any coffee grounds from moving into the concentrate but also retains the aromatic oils in the beans. The lower the oil content in cold brew, the cleaner, and crisper the taste will be. Customers consistently rave about the smooth taste and quality of this cold brew. While offering a relatively simple design, this cold brew maker is perfect for the everyday drinker, and provides an easy-to-make and delicious cold brew to start the day.
Purchase the Jrssae Cold Brew Mason Coffee Maker for $16.99 on Amazon.
Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
The Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker is another straightforward, reliable, and easy-to-use option for cold brew lovers. Featuring a durable glass pitcher, a robust filter, and an airtight lid, this brewer is also dishwasher safe, earning high marks from customers for consistently producing a solid brew. What sets this cold brew maker apart is its unique size and shape. With a 1.6-quart capacity, it brews just the right amount (about six cups) perfect for weekly prep. The shape of this cold brew maker is also shorter and wider than most others on the market, which may be better for some customers depending on their fridge situations.
While many customers agree that the Primula Pace produces the perfect amount of concentrate, opinions on its shape and design are mixed. Some reviewers found the wide carafe difficult to fit on their fridge shelves, while others appreciated its shorter height, which made it ideal for smaller fridge spaces.
Purchase the Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for $19.46 on Amazon.
ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Pitcher and Tea Infuser
All the caffeine in cold brew can make you jittery, and at a certain point, you might be ready to take a break. The ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Pitcher and Tea Infuser is there for you when you need that caffeine fix, and when some ice cold tea seems like the better option. With a steel filter that can be filled with either coffee grounds or loose-leaf tea, and a glass carafe compatible with both hot and cold water, this cold brew and iced team maker allows for maximum versatility.
Customers generally agree that this product makes both iced tea and cold brew pretty well, but not perfectly. Some reviews note that the steel filter allows for some coffee grounds to get through, and that an extra level of filtration for cold brew might be helpful. Overall though, customers agree that with its sleek design, simple operation, versatility, and delicious results, it's a standout choice for the tea and coffee lover.
Purchase the ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Pitcher and Tea Infuser for $35.99 on Amazon.
Methodology
At-home cold brew makers are all the rage these days, and it can be overwhelming to evaluate all of the many options available on the market. While the best cold brew coffee makers share key qualities — such as ease of use, durability, easy cleaning, and, most importantly, delivering a smooth, delicious brew — there are a variety of other factors that should be considered. When deciding which cold brew makers really were the cream of the crop, we looked across categories at specific features important to different segments of the cold brew consumer market. These included looking at versatility, aesthetic design, simplicity, and durability.
In compiling this list, we relied heavily on Amazon ratings and verified customer reviews. We carefully reviewed feedback to identify features customers appreciated or disliked, considering the context of their specific needs and how they used their cold brew makers. Ultimately, this list provides a set of quality and diverse options so you can choose one that best fits your cold brew coffee maker needs.