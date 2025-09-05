9 Secret Menu Dunkin' Drinks That Are Made For Fall
Autumn is upon us, and you may have a hankering for a seasonal beverage. Stores already have pumpkin spice items on deck, so you're right on target. If you have a Dunkin' nearby, you may want something fall-inspired aside from the designated menu items, pumpkin included. While some of the Dunkin's fall 2025 menu selections (like Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher, which seems summery) don't necessarily evoke fall vibes, you can come up with your own concoctions to get in the spirit.
If you're ready for cooler temps, crunchy fallen leaves, and a drink that makes you feel cozy from the inside out, then you're in luck. I compiled a delicious drinks you should try this season. There are a lot of fall spices you can add to coffee to give it a seasonal kick, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ground cloves, and ginger. And you can even find inspiration from fall-flavored treats if you don't want pumpkin-spiced. Notes of apple, maple, caramel, butter pecan, and others could be delicious options. So, I picked out some secret menu selections as well as some other customizable options to add to your drink rotation this chilly season.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frozen Coffee
Several Dunkin' secret menu items are appropriate for autumn. For this drink, we are factoring in a seasonally associated spice: cinnamon — a personal favorite. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frozen Coffee is a chilly blend of a frozen coffee base with caramel and coffee syrup, unsweetened vanilla flavor, and cinnamon sugar. I didn't see the cinnamon sugar on the app, so I had to order this medley in person. When placing your order, ask for lots of cinnamon sugar to be blended in to really give it that festive feel. Get it with whipped cream and then a cinnamon sugar sprinkle on top. Because I ordered in person, I didn't specify the number of pumps of anything. The barista just made it to order.
This has a caramel-forward flavor with the cinnamon laced throughout. I also appreciate the unique texture because of the ice. I hadn't had a Dunkin' frozen coffee before and was expecting something similar to a Starbucks Frappuccino. The Dunkin' version is considerably icier, with visible ice bits. It isn't as rich and heavy, which can be a great pick based on your mood. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frozen Coffee is perfect when you want something cool yet autumn adjacent, but it's still perfectly acceptable to drink at any time of the year.
Snickerdoodle Frozen Coffee
This Snickerdoodle Frozen Coffee beverage starts with a frozen coffee base. Then, three flavor add-ins, French vanilla, hazelnut, and caramel, give it a bit of a seasonal-inspired twist. I opted for three pumps of the unsweetened vanilla, but you can choose based on the sugar level you'd like. I then asked for three pumps of unsweetened hazelnut and the rich caramel flavor swirl. Frozen coffees typically come with coffee syrup and a cream base, but you can customize the dairy, too.
To truly give this drink a touch of fall whimsy, ask for a hefty amount of cinnamon sugar to be blended in. Don't ask for a sprinkle, you will not taste it, I can promise you. It has to be liberal, multiple shakes of the stuff. If your location has plain ol' cinnamon, this is more effective and potent than the cinnamon sugar. Unlike the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frozen Coffee, this Snickerdoodle Frozen Coffee has that hazelnut component to give it a nutty note that dances on the tongue. Blended with the cinnamon aspect, this drink gets you in the mood for fall days. The cinnamon sugar atop the whipped cream inevitably falls to the bottom to give you a final dash of spice on your last sip. I like the nut and cinnamon duo, while the vanilla and caramel offer dimension and sweetness, respectively.
Toasted French Vanilla Iced Latte
The Toasted French Vanilla Iced Latte is truly tasty and what I'd deem as the underdog of these fall-inspired drinks. To order, you'll ask for an iced latte with almond milk, one pump of toasted almond, one pump of hazelnut, and then two pumps of mocha flavor swirl. It's coffee-forward, which is not something I can usually say for Dunkin drinks. The almond milk makes it so it's not so creamy, allowing that coffee profile to remain at the forefront.
You get that note of hazelnut, which comes on the strongest, but it's not overwhelming when paired with the subtle toasted almond and almond milk. I quite enjoyed how balanced this tasted. I don't often opt for almond milk-based coffees due to funky-tasting past experiences, but this opened up a world of possibilities and left me pleasantly surprised. I could easily add this to my regular rotation. It feels warming and fall-esque with the hazelnut and almond base, but it's not so seasonal that you can't order it in the middle of summer.
Iced Nutella Latte
Inspired by the well-known chocolate hazelnut spread, this drink is great when you want something that has a nut-forward, fall ambience without being so obviously autumnal (looking at you, pumpkin). It's made by customizing an iced latte with your dairy of choice (cream or whole milk provides a decadence that's highly recommended), along with a mocha flavor swirl and unsweetened hazelnut flavoring. You may also see this called a Hazelnut Mocha Iced Coffee. It plays on the nutty notes we often associate with the season while also incorporating chocolate. So, it echoes the fall-friendly coffee and dessert pairing of a mocha latte with pecan pie, but with the different nutty twist of hazelnut.
The chocolate tends to sink to the bottom, so use a straw to get those flavors to mesh together. Because of the sweetness of the chocolate, I opted for two pumps, and that was the right choice. It's balanced by the two pumps of unsweetened hazelnut. I don't like my drinks to be overly sugary, but you may customize it as desired. I'd just suggest doing even amounts of the chocolate and hazelnut so you can get a hint of both flavors. The coffee tastes hazelnutty, but then you get that hit of chocolate, usually at the end of the sip.
Pumpkin Matcha with Cold Foam
Get a taste of fall by ordering an iced matcha latte using your dairy or dairy alternative of choice (I went with whole milk here) with three pumps of pumpkin flavor swirl and a cold foam topping. Opt for two pumpkin pumps if you want a lighter sweetness and a hint of flavor. Just note that cold foam is best enjoyed right away. The visual aspect of the foam had started to fizzle by the time I got my order, but it still offered a creaminess.
A pumpkin matcha is a nice duo of earthiness. I wasn't sure if the flavors would work together, but they taste quite complementary. The matcha has that earthy profile, but it's compounded by the sweetened pumpkin syrup. There's also that lusciousness of the milky base along with the cold foam topping. I ranked the hot matcha latte pretty high on my taste test of hot drinks from Dunkin', and I stand by that with this drink, too.
If you're a matcha aficionado, then this is nothing like a traditional matcha with its deep green hue and vegetal, grassy notes. The Dunkin' beverage is sweet, but that's to be expected with the natural sugars in the milk as well as the pumpkin syrup and cane sugar in the matcha base. It still has that earthy profile with the pumpkin and makes a flavorsome match. Not a fan of pumpkin? You could swap the flavor swirl for the brown sugar one instead, for something not as in-your-face.
White Mocha Raspberry
I found this concoction in a Facebook comment on a thread about Dunkin' secret menu items and thought I'd give it a try. It's made with iced coffee, milk of choice, three pumps of vanilla, one pump of mocha, and four pumps of raspberry. Now, to be fair, the mocha is not white at Dunkin', which is why you want just the one pump (otherwise, it gets noticeably dark as the chocolate tends to sink to the bottom). Because of all the flavor swirls, this is a sweeter-leaning quencher.
Raspberries may seem summery, but Dunkin' added fruity drinks to its fall lineup, with notes of strawberry, mixed berry, and blueberry. So, we're just leaning in the already berry-forward direction. If Dunkin' can do it, why can't you? But here, the mocha addition makes it a cold-weather staple that many baristas are likely familiar with. I thoroughly enjoyed the fruit-flavored boost, which set it apart from everything else on this list. Try it with oat milk if you prefer something without dairy.
Butter Pecan Latte
This drink is among the simpler drink concoctions, where you don't have to consult your notes or a designated recipe to ensure it comes out right. Here, you just need to order a latte with your favorite milk and then add the butter pecan flavor swirl. The nutty addition is an unexpected pleasure that feels like reassurance in a cup. This is something you savor on a lazy Sunday morning when you're simply appreciating the transition of cooler temperatures. It's cozy and comforting. I don't often opt for butter pecan (nor do I see it all that frequently as an option at coffee shops), so this was a surprise for me.
I think the hot nutty latte evokes a seasonal feeling more than it would if it had been iced, but you can certainly experiment if you prefer. I picked whole milk, but this would be suitable with oat milk for a thickness that doesn't clash with the already nutty notes (like almond milk might). Since there aren't any other add-ins, you can lessen the sweetness (aka the amount of syrup pumps) while still harnessing the flavor. You could also try two pumps of butter pecan and two pumps of mocha for something that tastes similar to a salted caramel mocha.
Pumpkin Chai Latte
A pumpkin chai is not the most revolutionary of drinks, but it's not a current menu item. Therefore, it makes the "secret menu" item list, although it used to be on the menu and remains a fan favorite to this day. It's easy to customize in the app or order in person, even picking between hot or iced. Start with a chai latte with three pumps of pumpkin flavor swirl. I opted for an oat milk chai latte this time around, and it made a gloriously creamy drink.
Of course, the pumpkin part is seasonal, which makes it a terrific pick for an autumnal beverage. You'll get those spiced chai notes of cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg, with a peek of pumpkin-y essence. This is the only tea-based option on the list, too, ideal when you don't want (or like) coffee. Combine it with the pumpkin donut or loaf from the new fall 2025 menu, and you'll have a pleasant pairing. For added cinnamon essence, ask for a dusting of cinnamon sugar. And for a caffeine boost, add espresso to create a dirty chai latte.
Pumpkin Dunkalatte
Aside from getting a regular ol' pumpkin latte, I encourage you to go a step further with a Pumpkin Dunkalatte. What's a Dunkalatte exactly? Well, it was featured on the menu for the first time in 2024 and is Dunkin's version of a coffee milk latte. The blend of whole milk and coffee extract gives it a slightly different flavor than the basic milk and espresso version. For this creation, get a Dunkalatte with three pumps of pumpkin flavor swirl and two pumps of unsweetened vanilla.
This satisfying and steamy drink just may be your go-to all season long. It feels like something you sip on a rainy day, bundled up in your favorite sweater as you gear up for Halloween. The pumpkin is prominent thanks to the three pumps, which make it taste festive and fun. But you also get those coffee notes and a swirl of richness from the whole milk. This is ideal when you want something close to a PSL but slightly elevated and memorable. Grab this while you can, because Dunkin' is known for removing and randomly reinstating the Dunkalatte from the menu. Order it iced or hot based on preference.
Methodology
I scoured online articles and discussion boards about Dunkin' secret menu options as well as the actual menu via the app to see what kind of creations could be customized. Some of these are considered secret menu items with written-out steps that people have previously created. For others, I just looked around the menu to see what could be added or combined.
I specifically sought out items that had fall vibes, such as spices, pumpkin, pecan, caramel, and other notes. Then, I customized the beverage to my personal tastes (leaning less sugary whenever possible) and pairing flavors with complementary milks, but this is totally up to you. I tested each out and only included the options that felt fall-ish and tasted good.