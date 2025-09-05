9 Secret Menu Dunkin' Drinks That Are Made For Fall

Autumn is upon us, and you may have a hankering for a seasonal beverage. Stores already have pumpkin spice items on deck, so you're right on target. If you have a Dunkin' nearby, you may want something fall-inspired aside from the designated menu items, pumpkin included. While some of the Dunkin's fall 2025 menu selections (like Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher, which seems summery) don't necessarily evoke fall vibes, you can come up with your own concoctions to get in the spirit.

If you're ready for cooler temps, crunchy fallen leaves, and a drink that makes you feel cozy from the inside out, then you're in luck. I compiled a delicious drinks you should try this season. There are a lot of fall spices you can add to coffee to give it a seasonal kick, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ground cloves, and ginger. And you can even find inspiration from fall-flavored treats if you don't want pumpkin-spiced. Notes of apple, maple, caramel, butter pecan, and others could be delicious options. So, I picked out some secret menu selections as well as some other customizable options to add to your drink rotation this chilly season.