The Classic Fall Spice Blend To Add To Every Home-Brewed Coffee

Here it comes, those wispy winds and chilly nights, cloaked in brilliant orange, red, and golden foliage: autumn in all its glory. What's more fitting when the fall season arrives than wrapping your hands around a steaming cup of espresso, a chocolatey mocha, or a smooth homemade latte? A spice-infused version of one, that's what better. Not just any spice suffices when celebrating a season personified by Demeter, the Greek goddess of autumn, agriculture, the harvest, and the earth. So, let's look at the absolute best spice blend to honor the guardians of the season and the farmers cultivating those classic aromatics for our home-brewed coffees.

First, there's the sweet, spicy, woodsy flavor of cinnamon, freshly ground and scattered across a warm cuppa joe. But it gets even better when mixed with the ultimate powdery cohorts: nutmeg, allspice, coriander, ground cloves, and ginger. These six spices, some versions of which are called pumpkin spice, collectively comprise "autumn in a cup," magically transforming even a simple black coffee into a symbol of earthy abundance. Create a blend ahead of time, allowing each unique flavor to merge and mingle until it's ready to use. Sprinkle sparingly for a spicy hint, or scoop a couple of teaspoons for total transformation. Just about any coffee you can brew at home, hot or cold, can benefit from this spicy power-party of nature.