The Classic Fall Spice Blend To Add To Every Home-Brewed Coffee
Here it comes, those wispy winds and chilly nights, cloaked in brilliant orange, red, and golden foliage: autumn in all its glory. What's more fitting when the fall season arrives than wrapping your hands around a steaming cup of espresso, a chocolatey mocha, or a smooth homemade latte? A spice-infused version of one, that's what better. Not just any spice suffices when celebrating a season personified by Demeter, the Greek goddess of autumn, agriculture, the harvest, and the earth. So, let's look at the absolute best spice blend to honor the guardians of the season and the farmers cultivating those classic aromatics for our home-brewed coffees.
First, there's the sweet, spicy, woodsy flavor of cinnamon, freshly ground and scattered across a warm cuppa joe. But it gets even better when mixed with the ultimate powdery cohorts: nutmeg, allspice, coriander, ground cloves, and ginger. These six spices, some versions of which are called pumpkin spice, collectively comprise "autumn in a cup," magically transforming even a simple black coffee into a symbol of earthy abundance. Create a blend ahead of time, allowing each unique flavor to merge and mingle until it's ready to use. Sprinkle sparingly for a spicy hint, or scoop a couple of teaspoons for total transformation. Just about any coffee you can brew at home, hot or cold, can benefit from this spicy power-party of nature.
A fall spice blend also transforms tea, smoothies, sauces, and baked goods
These six sassy spices create their own culinary rhythm, taking home-brewed coffee on a flavor journey like no other. But their magic extends beyond the coffee cup, with a similar ability to transform hot tea, cocktails, smoothies, and baked goods. Try adding these fall spices to cakes or swirling them into a pumpkin loaf, apple cobbler, pecan pie, or sweet potato Bundt cake. They're, of course, all perfect complements to your creamy homemade latte or rich macchiato. But don't be afraid to add a pinch when brewing your morning Earl Grey, afternoon hot cocoa, or anytime hot apple cider. Then there are sauces, glazes, and flavored butters.
Definitely use this classic fall spice blend for creating sweet, spicy sauces for drizzling over desserts, holiday buns, or smooth homemade ice cream. Spread thick, spiced glazes over ham, meatloaf, or smoked barbecue ribs. Mix the blend with mashed autumn fruits for spiced cranberry sauces, creamy apple butters, or pomegranate glazes. Or, go savory by adding this spice mix to figs or pears soaked in balsamic vinegar and a tiny tinge of honey. In other words, the earthy blend of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, allspice, nutmeg, and coriander has few boundaries. It's your kitchen, your palate, and the collective imagination of those in your kitchen orbit, so shoot for the moon. You can even top off the evening with an autumn spice-infused Irish coffee.