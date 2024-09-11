The 10 Absolute Best Ways To Add Fall Spices To Your Cake

Most cake recipes call for some type of liquid — like water, milk, or oil — to add moisture for a smooth batter and moist, tender cake. But before you add your liquid, consider flavoring it with fall spices to bring a little taste of the season to your cake.

Steeping is a technique that you can use to infuse the flavor of spices into your liquid. It involves soaking whole spices in the warmed liquid to extract their full flavor. You can use whole or ground spices — just remember to remove the whole spices before using the liquid and that whole spices will take longer than ground spices to release their flavor. While steeping may be an extra step, it's well worth it as the liquid is a great carrier of flavor, making it a smart way to add flavor to the cake batter.

Alternatively, you can experiment by replacing some of the liquid with a spice tea or chai. It may take some trial and error to find the right balance, but the results could be just what you're looking for.