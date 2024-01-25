Crush Spices In Your Hand To Test Their Freshness

It happens all the time. A recipe calls for a spice — a specific type of cinnamon or a saffron that you rarely use. And, when you do reach into your spice cabinet and find the jar at the back, you may wonder how fresh its contents really are. Are you actually using expired spices? The good news is you can simply crush a small amount in your hands to determine how strong the flavor is that remains.

When you do this, the spice warms against your skin, and you release the aromatic oils which gives a spice its signature smell and taste. If a spice is fresh, it will be pungent and fragrant to the nose and the taste will be potent and pure; however, if the smell and taste are a little light or difficult to discern, it is probably time to the toss the container and get a new one if it is a common spice you will likely use. But why exactly should you care about the strength of the aroma and taste of a spice?