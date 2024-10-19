15 Coffee Drink And Dessert Pairings To Warm Up Your Fall

In the autumn months, certain things call out to you. You probably crave spooky movies, a comfy blanket, or a day off spent inside the house while reading and baking. Cozy vibes pair well with the coziest of treats, and if you're anything like us, baked goods and coffee brews are at the top of your mind once fall hits. It's time to swap your iced latte for a steamy pumpkin-spiced option, and trade in yummy summer lemon bars for an orchard-to-oven apple pie.

Anybody can drink a hot cup of coffee, munch on a warm dessert, and call it a day, but it takes a special someone to pair one's favorite java drink with the perfect companion dessert. It may seem simple enough to just pick a flavored latte and enjoy it with a similar-tasting dessert — like having a pumpkin spice latte with pumpkin pie — and you can certainly do this ... but putting a little more thought into your coffee-and-sweet pairing will take your autumnal afternoon snack to the next level.

Picking drinks and desserts with flavors that complement one another is among our favorite ways to elevate the fall season. As a longtime barista and professional baker, I'll guide you through what needs to be considered when matching your favorite autumnal baked delight with a suitable drink.