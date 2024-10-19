15 Coffee Drink And Dessert Pairings To Warm Up Your Fall
In the autumn months, certain things call out to you. You probably crave spooky movies, a comfy blanket, or a day off spent inside the house while reading and baking. Cozy vibes pair well with the coziest of treats, and if you're anything like us, baked goods and coffee brews are at the top of your mind once fall hits. It's time to swap your iced latte for a steamy pumpkin-spiced option, and trade in yummy summer lemon bars for an orchard-to-oven apple pie.
Anybody can drink a hot cup of coffee, munch on a warm dessert, and call it a day, but it takes a special someone to pair one's favorite java drink with the perfect companion dessert. It may seem simple enough to just pick a flavored latte and enjoy it with a similar-tasting dessert — like having a pumpkin spice latte with pumpkin pie — and you can certainly do this ... but putting a little more thought into your coffee-and-sweet pairing will take your autumnal afternoon snack to the next level.
Picking drinks and desserts with flavors that complement one another is among our favorite ways to elevate the fall season. As a longtime barista and professional baker, I'll guide you through what needs to be considered when matching your favorite autumnal baked delight with a suitable drink.
Your favorite brewed coffee with coffee cake
This is a classic coffee pairing for those who love to make their morning brew in the comfort of their own home. Whether you drink your coffee black or with cream, or if you're pulling shots and steaming milk on a home machine, there's a simple dessert that was specifically created to go perfectly with any coffee drink: coffee cake. On mornings when you simply can't make the walk down to your local coffee shop and baking a pie sounds like a chore, coffee cake and a simple pot of home brewed java make a reliably delicious coupling.
One of the best things about both of these treats is that they're easy to customize. Maybe you're into making homemade syrups; if so, trying pairing your homemade maple brown sugar latte with a fruit jam coffee cake. But don't worry about dressing up the classics. Even a simple cup of black coffee can be wonderfully enhanced by a generation-spanning cinnamon coffee cake recipe.
Cinnamon dolce latte with a pumpkin muffin
While you were probably excited about enjoying a pumpkin muffin with your favorite seasonal pumpkin spice latte, here's a different pairing that I'm begging you to try. Rather than matching flavors, try eating your homemade pumpkin muffin with a latte that deserves equal recognition: a cinnamon dolce latte. You can get a cinnamon dolce latte from Starbucks, or you could make your own cinnamon dolce syrup at home by infusing a simple syrup with brown sugar, cinnamon sticks, and vanilla extract.
This pairing really is a no-brainer — the two treats were practically made for each other. Each bite of a savory, sumptuous pumpkin muffin will only be elevated by the sweet, slightly spicy cinnamon dolce latte. Both delights contain cinnamon, but where pumpkin takes center stage in the muffin, brown sugar comes through beautifully in the cinnamon dolce latte. Coincidentally, brown sugar and pumpkin are a match made in heaven. The simplest pumpkin muffin will taste wonderful alongside a cinnamon dolce latte, but for bonus points, put a streusel topping on your muffins for an extra-sweet kick.
Dirty chai with Amish cinnamon bread
I know, I know — I said not to simply match flavors, but I'll make an exception just this once. Warm, cozy chai-tea lattes are a fall staple in my book, and if you buy one in the morning, you might order it "dirty" — that is, with a shot of espresso added. Espresso takes this drink to new heights, and though you'll still be able to taste the cinnamon in the chai, it becomes slightly more muted. This makes Amish cinnamon bread an ideal companion for this drink perfect for fall weather.
Though it's not actually directly related to Amish culture, Amish cinnamon bread is delightful nonetheless. This spiced quick bread is incredibly easy to make and requires no yeast or kneading; simply mix the ingredients together in a bowl and pour the batter into a loaf pan before baking. Cinnamon bread will bring back some of the cinnamon flavor that's been muted in your dirty chai. Find a coffee shop that uses a spicy chai in their lattes for some more flavorful contrast.
Salted caramel latte with apple cider donuts
Nothing beats the taste of an apple cider donut from a local fall festival. You might pick up a hot mug of apple cider from the same stand while you're enjoying it, which is perfectly fine. Just do yourself a favor and save some of those apple cider donuts for a foray into a coffee shop, then grab a salted caramel latte to pair them with.
Why are apple cider donuts the ideal companion for the salted caramel latte? For one thing, the combination mimics a caramel apple pie — a favorite fall dessert that needs no introduction. Both the drink and the dessert manage to be sweet and savory at the same time, so though a caramel latte on its own may be a bit too sweet to enjoy with an apple cider donut, salted caramel offers the perfect savory twist. Don't have any apple cider donuts near you? DIY a close dupe at home by making an apple cider donut bundt cake.
Pumpkin spice latte with gingerbread cake
Our next pairing is spicy, savory, and sure to have you salivating until you get your hands on it. A pumpkin spice latte enjoyed together with gingerbread cake will take the meaning of "warmth" to a whole new level, as each treat boasts cozy spices well-suited to the fall season. In fact, I'd even go so far as to suggest you try dipping some gingerbread cake in your pumpkin spice latte, just for kicks.
A pumpkin spice latte and gingerbread cake have a few ingredients in common. Both utilize cinnamon, ginger, and cloves to give them a welcome burst of spicy flavor. However, each treat also holds different flavors that complement the other. A pumpkin pie latte may amp up the warmth with some vanilla and a bit of pumpkin puree, while gingerbread cake gets its sticky sweetness from a generous portion of molasses. When paired together, the result is a sweet, spicy, utterly warm flavor combination that'll have you eager for more.
Vanilla latte with pumpkin pie
Pumpkin pie is a fall dessert favorite. The creamy, savory dessert almost begs to be eaten on its own, or perhaps with a dollop of homemade whipped cream on top. When you're enjoying a slice of pumpkin pie, it's important not to add any accompaniments that will overshadow the confection. For that reason, I would choose to pair pumpkin pie with a creamy vanilla latte.
Vanilla lattes are an unassuming classic. Sweet and simple, a vanilla latte could actually accompany any dessert on this list. Drinking a vanilla latte alongside a slice of pumpkin pie will only enhance your experience of each treat — you won't have any flavors competing with the pumpkin pie for attention, yet the vanilla latte will still be just as cozy as if you were drinking it on its own. This is an easy pairing to enjoy as a post-lunch treat, or you can make a decaf version if you're drinking it after dinner.
Mocha latte with pecan pie
Standing in stark contrast to the simplicity of our last pairing, this is a decadent coffee and dessert combo to be enjoyed sparingly. Chocolate and nuts are a classic combination, and there may be no season to better enjoy the duo than when the weather starts to be chilly. If you're a fan of classic pecan pie, try enjoying your next slice of this autumnal dessert alongside a warm mocha latte.
While you could just make a chocolate pecan pie, a classic pecan pie is more likely to be enjoyed by a crowd. So, make a regular pecan pie and have a mocha ready on the side for anyone at your gathering who may want to pair chocolate with the nutty dessert. If standard pecan pie still doesn't cut it for you, take it a step further and use bourbon in your pecan pie for an added kick. However you make it, a slice of pecan pie with a mocha offers a deep, rich flavor that you won't be able to stop thinking about.
Pistachio latte with apple cinnamon nut bread
Another nutty but less obvious pairing will please fans of the unique during the fall months, though arranging it may take a bit more effort. If you want to try something that will leave your taste buds spinning, opt for a pistachio latte and a slice of apple cinnamon nut bread. You might have to scout out a few coffee shops to find one that offers a pistachio latte, but if your search is unsuccessful, you can always grab some pistachios and DIY a deluxe pistachio latte.
Though its name is a bit long, apple cinnamon nut bread is actually a type of quick bread that can be made pretty easily. If you don't have a recipe for this bread already, a simple Google search reveals plenty of promising options — or you could just add some nuts to your favorite apple bread recipe. The creamy, distinct flavor of pistachios offers a nice complement to sweet apples, and the texture of nuts in the bread nicely offsets the delicate textures of both delights.
Hazelnut latte with fig bars
Though homemade fig bars don't have to look like Fig Newtons, a stuffed dupe of the childhood classic would be a fun way to bring a nostalgic twist to your autumn. However you make them, fig bars are a rich, sweet snack that long to be washed down with a drink that's just as tasty. Personally, I think they'd be a sumptuous accompaniment to a hot hazelnut latte.
Though not a classic combination by any means, fig and hazelnut are a sophisticated pairing that I'd recommend everyone try at least once. This duo is enjoyable enough on its own, and is sure to make you look like a culinary genius at your next soirée. If you want to elevate the pairing even further, a couple finishing touches to either treat can go a long way. A fresh thyme leaf or two in your hazelnut latte will add a savory twist to the snack, and sprinkling either treat with some brown sugar will liven up their sweet notes.
Toffee latte with sweet potato pie
Sweet potato pie is another savory fall dessert you're probably looking forward to enjoying when autumn hits. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla only elevate the flavor of the already-delicious sweet potatoes, and it's a bonus that this dessert isn't too sweet on its own. In fact, I think it's savory enough that it begs for a sweet accompaniment, which is why I'm choosing to pair sweet potato pie with a toffee latte this fall.
If you decide to make each of these sweets at home, block out an ample amount of time, because it's a big mistake to take shortcuts when baking a sweet potato pie. I also think you should make your own toffee nut syrup — and it's even better if you use homemade toffee to create it. A homemade toffee latte will have a sweet, slightly nutty, buttery flavor to it that will complement your sweet potato pie without overpowering it. For the finishing touch, save some of your homemade toffee, crush it into small pieces, and use it to top your latte or your pie — or both!
Gingerbread latte with molasses cookies
This pairing is one you may be tempted to save until it's almost wintertime. After all, nothing screams holiday season like the subtly spicy flavor of gingerbread. You may already have an annual tradition of making gingerbread cookies during the holidays, and I'm not about to ask you to get a head start on that one — instead, incorporate gingerbread into a latte and make a different kind of cookie. Molasses cookies would make a wonderful companion to a gingerbread latte, and both treats together can give you a hint of the holiday season while it's still autumn.
Although it's made slightly sweet with brown sugar, gingerbread syrup in a latte offers a sharp element to the beverage. Molasses cookies, on the other hand, are a thick, chewy, sweet treat that often use a touch of ginger to bring a bit of spice to the cookie. The two delights together make an aromatic duo so yummy that once you've had them at the same time, you'll hardly be able to think of enjoying them separately. I wouldn't blame you for dipping a cookie in your latte just for the fun of it.
Brown sugar maple latte with apple pie
I know what you're thinking — why on Earth hasn't apple pie been mentioned yet? That's about to be remedied with this next pairing. I could eat apple pie ad infinitum during the autumnal months, and a treat this delightful deserves to be enjoyed alongside a similarly delicious latte, which is why you should pair apple pie with a brown sugar maple latte this fall.
Matching up brown sugar maple syrup and apple pie hardly needs an explanation, and fortunately, both of these treats are as easy to make at home as they are to enjoy together. You don't even need to bake a full-blown apple pie if you don't feel like it; make a crostata as an easy apple pie dupe that's just as delicious. To get maximum enjoyment out of this coupling, forgo the streusel topping you may typically add to your apple pie, as that could overshadow your latte; rather, make a crosshatch pattern over the top of the pie using dough scraps.
Honey cardamom latte with almond croissants
Personally, I enjoy almond croissants year-round, but there's something special about snacking on almond croissants when the weather starts getting brisk. Fortunately, this treat is a staple at many bakeries and coffee shops, so it shouldn't be hard to get your hands on one. Once you've acquired an almond croissant, you may be wondering what type of coffee drink to order alongside it. I recommend pairing the treat with a honey cardamom latte.
Almond and cardamom may not be a pairing that's at the top of your mind, but trust me, it's a good one. A good honey cardamom latte will use the two flavors in a ratio where the honey balances out the peppery spice of the cardamom, so you're left with a sweet, aromatic beverage. When sipped between bites of an almond croissant, you're left with a beautiful marriage of buttery almond flavor and the slight spiciness of cardamom — and though the duo is sweet, it ends up having a savory appeal that I find particularly warming in the fall.
Irish cream latte with chocolate chess pie
Another decadent flavor combination that I couldn't go without this fall is a deeply rich delight. Chocolate chess pie may sound fancy, but it's actually very easy to make, and its brownie-like texture and flavor make this dessert just as delicious as the drink we've chosen to accompany it. This tasty dessert is ideal alongside an Irish cream latte, which features warm, nutty notes that will work well to enhance the richness of a slice of chocolate chess pie.
The best part about an Irish cream latte is that it can be enjoyed by all ages, as Irish cream syrup does not generally contain alcohol. If you're of legal age, though, you could choose to have your latte prepared with real Irish cream liqueur for a boozy twist. If you're not going this route but still want a touch of liquor in your pairing, try making a bourbon-infused chocolate chess pie to enjoy with your non-alcoholic Irish cream latte.
White mocha with caramel apple pie bars
Our last fall drink and dessert pairing is for those with nothing less than a serious sweet tooth. White chocolate, made from cocoa butter, sugar, and milk powder, is chocolate's less rich and much sweeter cousin, so it may seem unthinkable to suggest pairing a white mocha with something as sweet as caramel. Regardless, take my word on this one — a white chocolate mocha with a caramel apple pie bar is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth without being too overbearing.
The key to this pairing is not to overdo it on the caramel — simply drizzle some homemade caramel (bonus points if it's salted!) over your fresh-from-the-oven apple pie bars. You can even include an extra drizzle over your white chocolate mocha for an added sweet kick. Use Granny Smith apples in your apple pie bars to temper the sweetness; the sour apples will keep your bars tasting slightly savory, making them a great companion to your favorite coffee shop's white chocolate mocha.