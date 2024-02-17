If Apple Pie Seems Daunting, Make A Crostata For An Easier Treat

Apple pie is undeniably one of the most popular desserts out there, but, if you're new to baking, you may find it a bit daunting to try making it from scratch. So, if you want an easier stepping-stone first, then we have the perfect suggestion for you: The apple crostata.

A crostata is essentially a type of tart — with nearly identical flavors to apple pie — but requires minimal effort. The main reason that the crostata is an easier dessert to take on is because it only requires one pie crust. Additionally, aesthetically, the crostata is meant to look a bit relaxed and imperfect, so there's no pressure to get it looking just right. The dough is laid out, then the filling is placed onto the center, and to bring it together, you simply fold the edges atop the filling, with the folds overlapping one another. That's it — the dough doesn't fully cover the filling, so there's an opening left in the middle. Overall, the crostata provides you plenty of leeway to make a mistake or two with the folding because it's not meant to look perfect anyway.

To make the whole process even easier, you can use a store-bought pie crust — the dessert will come out just as delicious. But, if a pie crust does feel achievable, then check our easy Tasting Table flaky pie crust recipe to use for your apple crostata.