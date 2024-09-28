The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Sweet Potato Pie Is Taking Shortcuts
Baking a sweet potato pie can take close to an hour, so it is understandable to look for shortcuts when and where possible. However, when we spoke to chef Art Smith of Reunion in Chicago, it became clear that taking the quicker route is a mistake that deprives you and your guests of a better pie. Smith advises us not to skimp out on the process. Of course, that might be hard to avoid in moments of holiday frenzy or pre-dinner party madness. So if you want to put the best-tasting dessert possible onto the dining room table, you may want to plan out your schedule accordingly to allow a bit more time in the kitchen.
"People use canned sweet potatoes and store-bought pie crusts," Smith recognizes. However, the chef gently steers us in a different direction: "Roast your own sweet potatoes, mash them, and purée them for the best texture." Though achieving perfectly roasted sweet potatoes will take some effort and prep, the results will be worth it as you confidently slice and serve the pie and get to savor it for yourself.
Hard work with results you can taste
In addition to taking proper care of sweet potatoes before incorporating them in your recipe, Art Smith encourages home bakers to make their own pie crust from scratch. That will add minutes to the overall culinary project. So you can consider making and storing pie crust in advance so you have what you need on hand to get baking. You can also feel free to upgrade it with different ingredients. A pecan crust, for example, can be that extra oomph that cements dessert into the minds of your guests and leaves a lasting impression.
If you can't be bothered to make your own crust, you can still focus on giving your sweet potato pie filling some TLC. "If you want a little extra flavor, add a splash of bourbon," Smith recommends. "It's optional, but delicious." A few spoonfuls of booze can elevate some of the sweeter caramelized flavors in your recipe. Options with smokier tasting notes can complement the creaminess of the sweet potatoes, building layers of richness and complexity in your treat. When topped with crumbles of maple-cinnamon candied bacon, simple candied walnuts, or stovetop candied pecans and served with dollops of homemade honey whipped cream, your pie will make house guests may wonder if you attended a professional course to learn how to come up with a recipe this delicious.