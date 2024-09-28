The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Sweet Potato Pie Is Taking Shortcuts

Baking a sweet potato pie can take close to an hour, so it is understandable to look for shortcuts when and where possible. However, when we spoke to chef Art Smith of Reunion in Chicago, it became clear that taking the quicker route is a mistake that deprives you and your guests of a better pie. Smith advises us not to skimp out on the process. Of course, that might be hard to avoid in moments of holiday frenzy or pre-dinner party madness. So if you want to put the best-tasting dessert possible onto the dining room table, you may want to plan out your schedule accordingly to allow a bit more time in the kitchen.

"People use canned sweet potatoes and store-bought pie crusts," Smith recognizes. However, the chef gently steers us in a different direction: "Roast your own sweet potatoes, mash them, and purée them for the best texture." Though achieving perfectly roasted sweet potatoes will take some effort and prep, the results will be worth it as you confidently slice and serve the pie and get to savor it for yourself.