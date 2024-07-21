How To Make And Store Homemade Pie Crust Ahead Of Time

Homemade pie is in a class all by itself. That tender, flaky crust tastes like someone tied a gingham apron around their waist and went to work for at least half a day, flour on their forehead and all. But really, it doesn't have to be that way every time you crave some homemade pie. Making and storing the crusts ahead of time is the pie baker's clever secret.

You can have pie anytime if you embrace a few things: adjusting how you prepare the dough and utilizing your refrigerator or freezer space. There are four go-to methods you can use to make pie crust ahead of time and store it until you're ready to use, and each method works best for a specific filling. First things first, though — you need the perfect recipe for flaky pie crust.

The easiest option involves simply making your dough and storing it for later. This method works well with raw pie filling that goes straight into the oven, like baked fruit pies. It also leaves room to decorate your pies using leftover crust. Simply prepare your dough recipe, shape it into a ball, and cut it in half. Flatten each half into a disc and wrap tightly with plastic wrap. Store in the refrigerator for up to three days or in the freezer for up to two months. Let the dough thaw in the refrigerator overnight before using the same way you would a freshly prepared pie crust.