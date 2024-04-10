4 Ways To Decorate Your Pies Using Leftover Crust

Imagine making the best flaky pie crust and ending up with leftover crust dough and scraps. Before you compost or freeze and forget about them, why not use them to decorate and elevate your next pie? This is also a creative way to minimize food waste in the kitchen and add a fun personal flair to the pie.

If you're unsure where to start and need ideas on which pies to bake and decorate with leftover crust dough, check out our list of 31 sweet and savory pie recipes. There's bound to be a pie fit for every palate.

Once you choose which pie to bake, it's time to decorate it with leftover pie crust dough. From decorating the pie with fun and unique cutout designs to cutting out peekaboo holes and windows to creating fancy rims and elegant braids, the possibilities are endless to give your next pie a personalized and creative charm. So, let's begin with creating fun cutout shapes from leftover crust dough. First, grab your favorite cookie cutters because cookie cutters are the secret to decorating pie like a pro.