The 2-Ingredient Vegan Egg Wash Substitute That Pairs Perfectly With Pastries

As home bakers, we are all too familiar with the challenges of baking for an audience with diverse food allergies and dietary preferences. We aim to please and be inclusive, ensuring everyone can enjoy our delicious baked goods. Egg-free baking can present a unique set of hurdles and challenges. For example, how can our pastries achieve a glossy sheen and appealing browning without an egg wash?

Fortunately for bakers, the world of vegan baking is evolving quickly, and some straightforward alternatives and substitutions allow us to bake inclusively. For example, we can easily substitute eggs with an easy-to-whip-up 2-ingredient vegan egg wash that pairs perfectly with pastries.

And here's what you do: Combine agave syrup with your choice of vegan milk. When brushed over pastries before baking, this easy-to-prepare and plant-based mixture produces a stunning glossy finish that matches what traditional egg washes achieve with pastries. How, you ask? Firstly, the proteins found in vegan milk mimic those in eggs. Meanwhile, the natural sugars in agave syrup add sweetness, which helps enhance the pastry's overall flavor. Then, sugar also caramelizes and browns as it bakes over the pastry, adding a glossy sheen and, thus, aesthetic appeal. Someone enjoying your pastry might not even realize no eggs were involved in baking it.