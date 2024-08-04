13 Tips You Need For The Best Roasted Sweet Potatoes

When it comes to root vegetables, sweet potatoes are sweet and earthy. They're versatile, and you can use them for savory dishes and as desserts. Roasting the veggies can be a fantastic way to maximize their flavor. We consulted with a couple of cooking experts to get the tips you need for the best roasted sweet potatoes. Chef Richard LaMarita has a decades-long culinary career and is currently the chef-instructor of Plant-Based Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City. Jessica Randhawa is the head chef, recipe creator, photographer, and writer behind The Forked Spoon. Her website has over 1,000 family-friendly recipes from different cultures.

"Sweet potatoes are high in sugar and moisture, therefore when roasting, they can come out mushy, soggy, and not at all like delicious, crispy french fries," says LaMarita. "Don't fret. With a little understanding and some good culinary tips, your sweet potatoes can measure up with the most perfect fries. It basically comes down to space, spice, starch, and temperature."

Once you get the culinary basics of this particular vegetable down, you'll be able to make many types of roasted sweet potato-based dishes. You'll find a lot of creative freedom based on the results you're looking for or how you ultimately want to use them. "One of life's great pleasures is a delicious, heaping bowl of beautifully roasted sweet potatoes, and with these tips, you will soon be an expert," says LaMarita.