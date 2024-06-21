For The Absolute Best Baked Sweet Potato, Freeze Them First

The best baked sweet potatoes are characteristically sweet and distinctly fragrant with some smoky and caramelized notes. When it comes to texture, the spud may either be fluffy or creamy depending on the variety, but what they shouldn't be is waterlogged, unevenly cooked, or leathery. So how do you achieve this culinary feat with a simple bake? The secret is to freeze the sweet potatoes before they hit the oven. Granted, out of the many sweet potato recipes on the internet, freeze-baking might be the most unconventional. And to think you'll need several hours to first freeze and then bring those frigid root veggies back to temperature before they even start cooking — it sounds like too much trouble. But take it from us, it's worth the extra steps and time.

First, freezing makes the water content in the spuds expand, leading to ruptured cell walls, which results in nice soft-textured potatoes after thawing. Secondly, the lower temperature supports the development of sweet flavors. You see, the enzyme amylase, which converts potato starch into simple sugars called maltose, works effectively in temperatures between 135 and 170 degrees Fahrenheit. By freezing the sweet potatoes before baking, we're giving the spuds a chance to busk in this optimal lower temperature long enough for the enzyme to work its magic. Furthermore, the maltose compound goes on to produce volatile elements responsible for the delightful aromas of baked sweet potatoes.