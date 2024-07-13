Brûléed Sweet Potatoes And Ice Cream Are A Match Made In Heaven

Even without swirling cinnamon and brown sugar into mashed sweet potatoes or dotting a sweet potato casserole with marshmallows, these bright orange tubers live up to their name. Their sweetness extends to desserts, like sweet potato pie or sweet potato brownies, but all you need is a sprinkling of sugar and a scoop of ice cream for a show-stopping treat. Brûléed sweet potatoes provide that elegant burnt sugar topping that'll shatter into a melt-in-your-mouth, warm, custardy pulp. A scoop of ice cream is the perfect accompaniment to complement the earthy sweetness and custard-like textures of sweet potatoes with a refreshingly cold and decadently creamy contrast. Plus, you can get creative with ice cream flavors and additional toppings.

Vanilla ice cream is a classic choice, with a rich and fragrant taste that pairs with everything. You can elaborate a sweet potato and vanilla pairing with cinnamon and brown sugar candied pecans or a drizzle of salted caramel sauce. You could also sprinkle crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch, marzipan, or sesame candies over vanilla ice cream and sweet potatoes.

Try a multi-ingredient ice cream flavor to sneak in garnishes with no effort. For example, butter pecan and maple walnut will give you creaminess, fragrance, and a nutty crunch. If you want a double dose of sweet potato flavor, ube ice cream is a popular new product you can find in specialty stores. For a nut-free yet still nutty option, pair brûléed sweet potato with coconut ice cream and shredded coconut.