Bake Crème Brûlée Directly In A Japanese Sweet Potato For A Dessert Fit For Billionaires

We bet you'll encounter your next favorite treat when you visit Tokyo and try all of the street foods there. In particular, one treat from Imo Pippi in Asakusa, Tokyo, has us drooling: the eight-dollar delicious crème brûlée (or custard) baked directly inside a roasted Japanese sweet potato. And, you can ask to top it with ice cream for just a few dollars extra. While this delightful treat is classified as a street food and won't empty your pockets, it tastes so divine that it's a dessert fit for billionaires. With each spoonful, you get crunchy sugar, satiny crème brûlée, and caramelized sweet potatoes.

Understandably, not everyone can make the trip to Japan and try Imo Pippi's desserts. Fortunately, it's possible to recreate this dessert and easily bake crème brûlée directly in a Japanese sweet potato at home. First, grab a few satsumaimo (Japanese sweet potatoes) from your local Asian supermarkets. Satsumaimo have purplish-reddish-brown skin and are flaky, tender, sweet, and buttery once baked. You don't get a mouthful of fibrous strands like you get with orange yams, and they aren't overly starchy. Once you have your Japanese sweet potatoes, wash them and roast them in the oven at around 425 F until tender, which takes about an hour. Meanwhile, make the crème brûlée base, which you will later bake directly in the hollowed-out roasted sweet potatoes once they are cooked and cooled.