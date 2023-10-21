Roasted Sweet Potato & Tuna Salad Recipe

If you're a fan of canned tuna but default to using it for mayo-based tuna salad sandwiches time and time again, this fall-inspired salad is for you. Canned albacore tuna teams up with roasted sweet potato for a salad that's a powerhouse of flavor and texture, guaranteed to wake up your palate.

Toasted pecans add crunch, red onion livens up the party with a little zing, dried cranberries swoop in with some sweetness, and ripe avocado lends a creamy bite that brings this salad together. It's all set over a bed of greens tossed with a lemon, maple, and Dijon mustard vinaigrette for a bright and balanced main course great for lunch or dinner.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse is a big fan. "Not only does this salad offer a great way to utilize canned tuna in a new way, it also gave me the opportunity to shake up my dinner routine. I get so tired of reverting back to the same chicken or fish dishes for dinner night after night. This salad was a revelation — nutty, tender, and light, with a touch of sweetness and acidity. It's beautifully balanced and a great way to change things up."