The Water Hack You Should Never Skip When Roasting Sweet Potatoes

Roasting sweet potatoes is a breeze, right? Simply put them in a hot oven for an hour to be rewarded with a yummy, piping-hot spud with tangerine-colored flesh that's filling, delicious, and comforting. Having said that, there's an effortless way to boost their flavor and texture even further by employing a quick hack that doesn't require any fiddly bits of equipment. All you need are a few tablespoons of water and a sheet of aluminum foil to bundle up your taters before you bake them to make the fluffiest, creamiest sweet potatoes ever.

This simple trick — shared by Utokia Langley on TikTok – results in a baked potato with a pillow-soft interior because it creates a steam bath that prevents your tubers from drying out. The steam stays trapped inside the foil, lending your spuds a fluffy, uber-appetizing texture and tender skin. This water method also adds minimal time to the traditional roasting process but delivers to the maximum when it comes to enhancing the natural sweetness of the taters. Plus, it's faster than other techniques that are said to boost the fluffiness of sweet potatoes, such as baking them from frozen. Once they're cooked to perfection, you can scoop out the creamy flesh to use in other recipes, such as croquettes, or sweet potato pie, or enjoy them whole with your favorite spud toppings and a generous knob of butter.