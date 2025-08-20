Review: We Tasted Everything New On Dunkin's 2025 Fall Menu

Autumn is the season when coffee shops really get to shine. The days are getting shorter and colder, so everyone's in need of a little morning pick-me-up — preferably a pumpkin-flavored one. The fall menu at any chain coffee shop is easily the most anxiously anticipated of all the ephemeral drinks and snacks, but there's something particularly special about Dunkin's autumnal offerings. No offense, Starbucks, but Dunkin doesn't try to paint itself as bougie and elevated. It knows what it is. Come autumn, it hits us with whatever it wants to — be it something brightly colored or covered in cheese and bacon — but it almost always works. Almost.

In years past, Dunkin's fall menus had what you'd expect — maple this and pumpkin that — but for autumn 2025, Dunkin is getting a little more creative with its never-before-seen items. This year, we're seeing nostalgia mixed with a heavy focus on Refreshers — a comparatively new mainstay at the chain — alongside all the traditional seasonal classics. I had the chance to try each brand-new treat and drink on the fall menu in order to decide which items are a worthwhile addition and which can't hold up to previous autumnal showstoppers (I mean, how can you top Dunkin's Dunklatte?). So let's find out which treats prove creativity pays off, and which will make us scared to ever stray from our beloved PSL again.