9 Foods On Dunkin's Menu You Should Avoid At All Costs

It just doesn't feel right to kick this list off in any other way than with a representative of the Dunkin' donut range. Conveniently, the Tasting Table team has already sat down to rank 16 Dunkin' from worst to best, and the worst one we tried was by far the lemon donut.

When buying your next box of donuts, do yourself a favor and just forget about adding a citrus-y twist to your selection. The lemon donut falls severely short of what a lemon based dessert should offer: subtle flavors, a tangy twist, and some additional complexity to contrast with the sweetness. Dunkin' must've thought diners wanted to feel as if they were drinking lemon juice, because nothing about the donuts' lemon filling compliments the doughy exterior. To say the least, eating a lemon flavored Dunkin' Donut will make your tongue and cheeks sizzle.

For lovers of aggressively sour flavours this might be your cup of tea, but we think that for most people this donut is just way too hardcore to make it into your regular order. Plus, at the end of the day, this donut only has a powdered coating. The Dunkin' team has even offered another lemon flavored donut, this time in the form of the lemon glazed donut. For some reason we have a feeling adding even more sourness won't be the solution.