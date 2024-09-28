The Breakfast Side You Should Never Order On Its Own From Dunkin'
While we certainly can't blame you if you dash into a Dunkin' and walk out with a packet of crispy seasoned bacon, there's a better way to enjoy the company's Snackin' Bacon. Snackin' Bacon is one of those menu items that can easily lend itself to flavorful combinations when paired with other orders. Bacon pieces can be crumbled up on top of glazed donuts for an easy upgrade, layered on top of your favorite sandwiches, or slid into a croissant or bagel for a satisfying meal or snack.
An order of the bacon alone may disappoint, however, if an absent-minded store worker has neglected pieces and turned them into a greasy ruin. Should individual bacon pieces have withered by the time they reach your mouth, pairing the strips with another food item can help mask any offending textures. To avoid accidental mishaps, an order of bacon can be used to build a more satisfying order, as the crunchy pieces can be set into your sandwich once you reach the office instead of sweltering inside pre-made layers of cheese and egg and leaving you with a limp, disappointing ingredient to sink your teeth into.
A flavorful order on the go
Coated in black pepper and brown sugar, Dunkin's bacon strips do have the potential to deliver when it comes to texture and flavor. You will receive several pieces in one order, leaving you with the materials you need to layer texture and stack flavor as you combine the ingredient with other menu items. Snackin' Bacon can be shoved inside of Dunkin' Stuffed Bagel Minis or paired with crispy hash browns for a savory snack on the run. For those craving that irresistible sweet-and-savory tasting profile that makes you pleased with your ordering decisions, matching bacon with an order of donut holes can build an easy treat that can be noshed on in the car as you make your way to the office or taken to the park for a brief moment of zen.
Even if you can't see yourself ordering several items at once, choosing the right coffee to order with the bacon can make a difference in your eating experience. A cup of Dunkin's Midnight coffee, for example, can offer that rich, dark roast that complements a toothy bite of bacon, without any necessary modifications.