The Breakfast Side You Should Never Order On Its Own From Dunkin'

While we certainly can't blame you if you dash into a Dunkin' and walk out with a packet of crispy seasoned bacon, there's a better way to enjoy the company's Snackin' Bacon. Snackin' Bacon is one of those menu items that can easily lend itself to flavorful combinations when paired with other orders. Bacon pieces can be crumbled up on top of glazed donuts for an easy upgrade, layered on top of your favorite sandwiches, or slid into a croissant or bagel for a satisfying meal or snack.

An order of the bacon alone may disappoint, however, if an absent-minded store worker has neglected pieces and turned them into a greasy ruin. Should individual bacon pieces have withered by the time they reach your mouth, pairing the strips with another food item can help mask any offending textures. To avoid accidental mishaps, an order of bacon can be used to build a more satisfying order, as the crunchy pieces can be set into your sandwich once you reach the office instead of sweltering inside pre-made layers of cheese and egg and leaving you with a limp, disappointing ingredient to sink your teeth into.