What Makes Dunkin' Midnight Coffee Unique?

Dunkin' frequently offers new and seasonal coffee flavors for visitors to try. Not wanting to disappoint coffee lovers seeking bolder cups of Joe to start their day, Dunkin' set out to develop the darkest brew the brand has ever offered. Launched in 2022, Dunkin' Midnight is made from 100% premium Arabica coffee. Arabica beans are known for their robust, complex flavors that offer fruitier nuances than robusta coffee beans. Dunkin's Midnight is just that, a slow roast that unleashes subtle nuances of bittersweet chocolate alongside an earthy richness to result in a dark coffee that places a full-bodied option on drink menus.

"Think of it this way: roasting coffee is like toasting a marshmallow. If you're patient, you can toast the marshmallow until it's dark and deliciously caramelized without burning it," Dunkin' explained in a statement. "That's exactly how we approach Dunkin' Midnight." The smooth coffee is crafted to deliver rich, bold-tasting notes. Yet while some coffee lovers have gushed over the result of Dunkin's efforts, others are less than enthusiastic about the order.