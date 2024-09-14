What Makes Dunkin' Midnight Coffee Unique?
Dunkin' frequently offers new and seasonal coffee flavors for visitors to try. Not wanting to disappoint coffee lovers seeking bolder cups of Joe to start their day, Dunkin' set out to develop the darkest brew the brand has ever offered. Launched in 2022, Dunkin' Midnight is made from 100% premium Arabica coffee. Arabica beans are known for their robust, complex flavors that offer fruitier nuances than robusta coffee beans. Dunkin's Midnight is just that, a slow roast that unleashes subtle nuances of bittersweet chocolate alongside an earthy richness to result in a dark coffee that places a full-bodied option on drink menus.
"Think of it this way: roasting coffee is like toasting a marshmallow. If you're patient, you can toast the marshmallow until it's dark and deliciously caramelized without burning it," Dunkin' explained in a statement. "That's exactly how we approach Dunkin' Midnight." The smooth coffee is crafted to deliver rich, bold-tasting notes. Yet while some coffee lovers have gushed over the result of Dunkin's efforts, others are less than enthusiastic about the order.
Finding the drink that is right for your palate
Whereas some reviewers have noted the strong flavor and appreciate the rich flavor profile of Dunkin' Midnight dark roast, not every coffee drinker is thrilled. The coffee has equally garnered disdain from taste testers who have compared the drink to cigarette ash and burned coffee. Other Dunkin' customers have discovered that adding one of Dunkin's flavor swirls or liquid cane sugars to Midnight coffee served in iced form can offset some of these unpleasant drinking experiences and make the brew more palatable.
For those who appreciate the dark coffee, however, Dunkin's team suggests matching the brew with jelly-filled donuts, as the bittersweet coffee pairs well with the sweetness of the jammy filling. The earthy pairing of this dark java might be just what you need to offset some of the sweetness from your glazed donuts. Customers seeking savory treats may want to try sandwiches with bacon and cups of dark coffee. The bacon's smoky flavors highlight some of the deeper undertones of the dark brew. The rich Midnight Roast might not be for every coffee lover, but the brew can certainly hold its own when sipped alongside buttery croissants and cheesy sandwiches.