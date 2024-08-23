The Simple Hack To Get A Better Dunkin' Breakfast Sandwich

Those who follow Dunkin' history as closely as we do might remember the era when the coffee and donut company was known for exactly that: coffee and donuts. But with its variety of flavored drinks, salty snacks, and breakfast sandwich options, Dunkin' has proven that it's more than just a donut shop. A few years ago, Dunkin' dropped the "Donuts" from its name and has never looked back. If you're one of the people who prefer Dunkin's savory options to, you know, its donuts, you're in luck because we have a pro tip for the next time you're craving one of those salty, fatty, protein-packed bites to start the day.

There is an art to cooking the perfect bacon, and while a fast-food establishment like Dunkin' might not have the luxury of waiting for its pans to warm to the ideal temperature before tossing those pork strips in, there is one thing you can do to make sure the bacon they serve you keeps the sizzle alive for as long as possible. Next time you head to Dunkin', order the simple egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, then ask for bacon on the side. Getting a side of bacon will help make sure the strips keep that satisfying crispy crunch instead of turning into sweaty, rubber nonsense after sitting inside those hot layers of egg and cheese.