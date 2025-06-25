The Hits And Misses Of Dunkin's New Ice Cream-Inspired Coffees And Sabrina Carpenter Collab

The season of beach vacations, sunbathing, and the humble fast food summer menu is finally upon us. Nothing beats the citrus or berry treats and frozen sweets that chain restaurants bestow on us this time of year, and few of these seasonal offerings are as highly anticipated as Dunkin's. The country's favorite coffee-and-donut superstar is well known for its unique seasonal drink line-up — last year it unveiled some bold new summer additions that Starbucks wouldn't dream of offering, and earlier this year it blessed us with a new Refresher flavor (one that Starbucks took from us far too soon). It's easy to see why Dunkin' lives up to its famous slogan; its creative summer menus play a big role in its nationwide appeal.

I visited my local Dunkin' and got my hands on four new Dunkin' drinks that are primed and ready for summer. These drinks offer a sweet reprieve from the summer's heat in four flavors that are unique enough to pique the interest of unconventional iced coffee fans, but classic enough to please even the pickiest of Dunkin' patrons. But, are all these drinks good enough to become seasonal fan favorites like the Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte or the holiday-themed Cookie Butter Cold Brew? With my sweet tooth primed and a caffeine craving, I dove into the long-awaited Dunkin' creations.