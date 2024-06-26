Dunkin's New Additions To Its Summer Menu Give Us Drinks That Starbucks Won't

The release of Dunkin's summer lineup brings a lot to celebrate. For those looking for a little more — or s'more — from your coffee, this news is sure to make your hot day a lot cooler. In its new seasonal menu, the chain has announced offerings that are perfect for "embracing summer nostalgia" with a duo of drinks both reminiscent and rivalrous of an old Starbucks fan-favorite (and barista nightmare). Dunkin's new Bonfire S'mores Frozen Coffee and S'mores Cold Brew, as well as the new S'mores Donut, boast a rich mix of flavors sure to satisfy your summer sweet tooth. Among Dunkin's wide range of iced coffee offerings, these two are already the standouts of the new seasonal menu.

Dunkin's Bonfire S'mores Frozen Coffee blends the chain's beloved frozen treat with traditional s'mores flavors, topping everything off with whipped cream, a drizzle of mocha syrup, and graham cracker crumbs. The S'mores Cold Brew takes an already bold coffee and mixes it up with more s'mores flavors, including a new Marshmallow Cold Foam and graham cracker crumbs. Both offerings definitely conjure up memories of fireside marshmallow roasts all in a convenient and cool cup of joe. No need to wistfully wait for Starbucks to bring back its long lost S'mores Frappuccino with these new Dunkin' drinks.