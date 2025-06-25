Dunkin' Launches A Trio Of Ice Cream-Inspired Frozen Coffees - And That's Just The Beginning Of The Summer Fun
A sweet iced coffee is normally the ultimate treat for a summer morning, but if you've ever felt like crushing a cone of creamy ice cream to start your day instead (and we've all been there), Dunkin' has you covered. The coffee and donut chain has been rolling out new warm weather favorites for months, first bringing back the popular Dunkalatte for iced coffee season in spring, then dropping new Dunkin' Refresher flavors just in time for summer alongside its existing $3 Refresher deal. And while all those offerings are still ongoing, Dunkin' is dropping yet another new lineup of drinks for summer, featuring three flavors inspired by classic ice cream flavors.
The new Dunkin' Ice Cream-Inspired Frozen Coffees will be showing up on menus starting on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table. The three options you'll have to combine your morning caffeine with a classic cone will be Mint Chocolate Chip, Cookie Dough, and Butter Pecan. All three will be in the blended Frozen Coffee form, and will all come topped with whipped cream, a drizzle, and pieces of waffle cone, making for a sippable morning treat with the creamy texture and crunch of an ice cream cone. And that is actually just the start of the new summer menu items Dunkin' is launching as it heads into July, for the lineup also includes a new drink from the company's collab with singer Sabrina Carpenter.
Dunkin' is also releasing a new Sabrina Carpenter collab drink and summer deals
A lot of celebrity collaborations with fast food brands end as one-offs, but Dunkin' and Carpenter must really like each other, because only a half a year after the release of Sabrina Carpenter's Dunkin' Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso (which we reviewed), the two are at it again. This time, the flavor is a little more unique, moving away from coffee to craft the creamy-looking Sabrina's Strawberry Dream Refresher. According to the release, the Refresher is a mix of strawberry flavor and oat milk, which customers often add to many of Dunkin's popular Refresher flavors as a customization. It is then topped with what the chain calls "velvety cold foam." The four new Dunkin' summer drinks will also be joined by two brand new food items.
The first is the Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap, which features egg and hash browns with American cheese, combined with a new chipotle aioli and your choice of bacon or sausage. The second offering goes sweet with the Braided Apple Pie. This is a classic apple hand pie, which wraps sugar-sprinkled pastry around an apple pie filling. Finally, Dunkin' is also rolling out a new collectable summer Munchkin Bucket, which has a beach-bucket look, colorful design, and comes with 50 of Dunkin's favorite bite-sized donuts. So, even if you prefer to stick with your traditional favs over the new releases, Dunkin' has something for you this summer.