Dunkin' Launches A Trio Of Ice Cream-Inspired Frozen Coffees - And That's Just The Beginning Of The Summer Fun

A sweet iced coffee is normally the ultimate treat for a summer morning, but if you've ever felt like crushing a cone of creamy ice cream to start your day instead (and we've all been there), Dunkin' has you covered. The coffee and donut chain has been rolling out new warm weather favorites for months, first bringing back the popular Dunkalatte for iced coffee season in spring, then dropping new Dunkin' Refresher flavors just in time for summer alongside its existing $3 Refresher deal. And while all those offerings are still ongoing, Dunkin' is dropping yet another new lineup of drinks for summer, featuring three flavors inspired by classic ice cream flavors.

The new Dunkin' Ice Cream-Inspired Frozen Coffees will be showing up on menus starting on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table. The three options you'll have to combine your morning caffeine with a classic cone will be Mint Chocolate Chip, Cookie Dough, and Butter Pecan. All three will be in the blended Frozen Coffee form, and will all come topped with whipped cream, a drizzle, and pieces of waffle cone, making for a sippable morning treat with the creamy texture and crunch of an ice cream cone. And that is actually just the start of the new summer menu items Dunkin' is launching as it heads into July, for the lineup also includes a new drink from the company's collab with singer Sabrina Carpenter.