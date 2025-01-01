Review: Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso From Dunkin' Might Not Do It For You

Fans of Sabrina Carpenter and her chart-topping song "Espresso" will likely be intrigued by Dunkin's newest iced coffee drink: Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso. After all, with over 1.7 billion streams on Spotify (and counting) as of December 2024, along with chart-topping success in 18 countries, it's the type of song that tends to get stuck in your head. And since we've already seen the release of an espresso-based fragrance thanks to the song, it makes sense that it's inspired an espresso-based drink from Dunkin', as well.

Now, even if you've seen the commercial for this limited-time beverage, you might not have a lot of insight into what to expect (aside from it being a shaken drink). Dressed in a dark-fuchsia-colored sequined dress with a furry wrap around her arms, the famous singer shakes an iced espresso drink in a neon-light-decorated Dunkin' — styled more like a bar lounge than a coffee shop — eventually leading everyone around her to do the same.

Of course, the question is really whether or not the new song-inspired drink will have you running to Dunkin' to get another round — like listening to a song on repeat. With that in mind, I hit up my local Dunkin' to find out if I was going to be thinking about this drink every night (as the song suggests I might). Keep reading to learn more about Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso from Dunkin', and whether it's worth a purchase.

