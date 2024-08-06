The Real Difference Between Dunkin's Lattes And Signature Lattes

For many, a morning is not complete without a cup of coffee. Getting coffee to go can be especially useful for busy workers and parents who need to jumpstart their day as quickly and deliciously as possible. This is where chains like Dunkin' Donuts thrive. Customers can pull up to the window, grab a coffee and a donut, and be on their way.

Getting a coffee is easy but choosing from a coffee menu can be overwhelming. There are so many types, flavors, and sizes to choose from, and even a secret menu. It does not help that some of the drink names do not clearly highlight the differences between the many options before them. A Dunkin' Latte and a Signature Latte at Dunkin' Donuts sound like the same thing, but there is one big difference between the two: Dunkin' Lattes are customizable with sweetened and unsweetened flavors while Signature Lattes are only available in set flavors. Signature flavors, which have included Toasted White Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, and Churro, are available either year-round or seasonally.