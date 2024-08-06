The Real Difference Between Dunkin's Lattes And Signature Lattes
For many, a morning is not complete without a cup of coffee. Getting coffee to go can be especially useful for busy workers and parents who need to jumpstart their day as quickly and deliciously as possible. This is where chains like Dunkin' Donuts thrive. Customers can pull up to the window, grab a coffee and a donut, and be on their way.
Getting a coffee is easy but choosing from a coffee menu can be overwhelming. There are so many types, flavors, and sizes to choose from, and even a secret menu. It does not help that some of the drink names do not clearly highlight the differences between the many options before them. A Dunkin' Latte and a Signature Latte at Dunkin' Donuts sound like the same thing, but there is one big difference between the two: Dunkin' Lattes are customizable with sweetened and unsweetened flavors while Signature Lattes are only available in set flavors. Signature flavors, which have included Toasted White Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, and Churro, are available either year-round or seasonally.
A tale of two lattes
Both Dunkin' Lattes and Signature Lattes start with the same basic ingredient: espresso. Employees have said on forums like Reddit that Dunkin' Donuts uses the same espresso in drinks with no specialty espresso designated for Signature Lattes. Regardless of the drink type, Dunkin' Donuts uses its own coffee, which is carefully taste-tested as part of a process to keep Dunkin' Donuts' coffee consistent and tasting great. The espresso is then mixed with steamed milk, but that is where the similarities end.
A Dunkin' Latte will add a layer of foam on top, while an Iced Dunkin' Latte leaves the top of the drink plain with whipped cream available upon request. Signature Lattes automatically include whipped cream regardless of whether the drink is hot or cold, as well as a flavored drizzle and toppings.
Despite not being able to change the flavor of your Signature Latte, you can remove the whipped cream or topping and can also swap the milk option. You can do all of this, and add different flavors, to your regular latte from Dunkin.