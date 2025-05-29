Just In Time For Summer, Dunkin' Adds A New Refresher Flavor (One Starbucks Discontinued Years Ago)
If your summer iced coffee is a little bit too much in the afternoon, or you just want a little more fruit with your caffeine, Dunkin' is gunning for you with a brand new Refresher flavor, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table. Like the rival Starbucks' products of the same name, Dunkin' Refreshers are fruit-forward drinks made with B vitamins and green tea for a mild energy boost that doesn't pack the same punch as coffee, but still helps as an afternoon pick-me-up or less-intense morning treat. And with its new flavor, it looks like Dunkin' may also be filling a hole that Starbucks left with a fan-favorite flavor combo it abandoned a few years ago: guava and passionfruit.
The new Dunkin' Refresher flavor for the summer is called the Pink Spritz Refresher, which the company describes as "a fizzy, fruit-forward blend of guava, orange, and passionfruit flavors with a splash of sparkling water." The guava and passionfruit drink is the first of Dunkin's new Refresher flavors for the summer, and joins a line-up already full of other tropical flavors, including Mango Pineapple and Tropical Guava. The new drink will only be available for a limited time and is being launched on May 29, 2025, alongside a new vibrantly pink ad campaign with "Summer House" star and podcaster Paige DeSorbo and her cat Daphne. So, if you were a fan of Starbucks' old Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink, you may need to pop on over to its competitor this summer.
Sample the Pink Spritz Refresher with add-ins and deals
The first new flavor of the summer isn't the only big Refresher news for Dunkin' fans as we head into June. All this past month, Dunkin' has been selling medium Refreshers for only $3 all day long for all customers, not just Rewards members, and it's continuing that great deal through the summer. That means you can try out the new Pink Spritz Refresher for only $3, alongside all the other popular Refresher flavors. And that low price also allows you to try out all of the different variations and base drink customizations for Dunkin' Refreshers, including black tea, oat milk, and lemonade, alongside the classic green tea. Would a creamy oat milk work in a sparkling fruit beverage? You'll have to try it yourself to find out, and now is your best chance.
There is also a signature donut joining the lineup at the same time as the Pink Spritz Refresher. Dunkin's new donut, the Orange N' Vanilla Specialty Donut, goes full iconic Creamsicle with an orange cake donut and a vanilla-flavored icing drizzle. It joins the recently announced Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf as a fruit-forward snack in a Dunkin' summer full of refreshing flavors. And if you want to try the Orange N' Vanilla Donut out, remember that National Donut Day is right around the corner on June 6. So, while there are not any specific Dunkin' Donut Day deals announced yet, you know something good is coming.