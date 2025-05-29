Just In Time For Summer, Dunkin' Adds A New Refresher Flavor (One Starbucks Discontinued Years Ago)

If your summer iced coffee is a little bit too much in the afternoon, or you just want a little more fruit with your caffeine, Dunkin' is gunning for you with a brand new Refresher flavor, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table. Like the rival Starbucks' products of the same name, Dunkin' Refreshers are fruit-forward drinks made with B vitamins and green tea for a mild energy boost that doesn't pack the same punch as coffee, but still helps as an afternoon pick-me-up or less-intense morning treat. And with its new flavor, it looks like Dunkin' may also be filling a hole that Starbucks left with a fan-favorite flavor combo it abandoned a few years ago: guava and passionfruit.

The new Dunkin' Refresher flavor for the summer is called the Pink Spritz Refresher, which the company describes as "a fizzy, fruit-forward blend of guava, orange, and passionfruit flavors with a splash of sparkling water." The guava and passionfruit drink is the first of Dunkin's new Refresher flavors for the summer, and joins a line-up already full of other tropical flavors, including Mango Pineapple and Tropical Guava. The new drink will only be available for a limited time and is being launched on May 29, 2025, alongside a new vibrantly pink ad campaign with "Summer House" star and podcaster Paige DeSorbo and her cat Daphne. So, if you were a fan of Starbucks' old Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink, you may need to pop on over to its competitor this summer.