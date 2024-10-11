The Holiday Cold Brew Dunkin' Fans Are Counting Down The Days To Sip
Dunkin' has become a go-to spot for festive holiday drinks. We dream of their Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte every winter. If you, too, are a sucker for their indulgently sweet holiday drinks, then you're in luck! According to the internet rumor mill, Dunkin' will be bringing back their beloved Cookie Butter Cold Brew. While the breakfast chain has yet to officially announce the return of the cookie-forward drink, fans on r/DunkinDonuts, have good reason to believe it'll make an appearance on November 1.
On another Reddit thread discussing the same drink, someone leaked Dunkin's 2024 product calendar, which shows the Cookie Butter Cold Brew under the "Holiday" header featuring Dunkin' items that are launching between November 1 and December 30 of this year. Other rumored Dunkin' Holiday items to look forward to are their signature lattes, iced coffee mixology, a scrumptious sounding hashbrown brisket scramble, a cookie butter donut to go along with the cookie butter drink, and an almond croissant.
Why people are obsessed with the Cookie Butter Cold Brew
As is evident by the drink's name, the Cookie Butter Cold Brew is inspired by cookies and features a healthy pour of Dunkin's cold brew, with butter cookie and brown sugar flavoring. To really infuse the drink with cookie flavoring, Dunkin' tops the drink with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and cookie butter crumbles. This is definitely a drink for those who don't mind indulging in a deluge of sweet flavors when getting their daily caffeine intake.
The Cookie Butter Cold Brew first rolled out in 2022, and was so popular that Dunkin' brought it back in 2023. Although the popular drink's 2024 appearance is still under wide speculation, its popularity from the prior years is a good sign that Dunkin' will bring back the drink. The brand often uses fan response to gauge which items to bring back, and which ones to shelve. Considering the rave reviews on the internet, paired with the leaked production calendar, things are looking up for Cookie Butter Cold Brew fans.