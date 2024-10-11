The Holiday Cold Brew Dunkin' Fans Are Counting Down The Days To Sip

Dunkin' has become a go-to spot for festive holiday drinks. We dream of their Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte every winter. If you, too, are a sucker for their indulgently sweet holiday drinks, then you're in luck! According to the internet rumor mill, Dunkin' will be bringing back their beloved Cookie Butter Cold Brew. While the breakfast chain has yet to officially announce the return of the cookie-forward drink, fans on r/DunkinDonuts, have good reason to believe it'll make an appearance on November 1.

On another Reddit thread discussing the same drink, someone leaked Dunkin's 2024 product calendar, which shows the Cookie Butter Cold Brew under the "Holiday" header featuring Dunkin' items that are launching between November 1 and December 30 of this year. Other rumored Dunkin' Holiday items to look forward to are their signature lattes, iced coffee mixology, a scrumptious sounding hashbrown brisket scramble, a cookie butter donut to go along with the cookie butter drink, and an almond croissant.